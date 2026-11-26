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Best Apple Black Friday UK deals LIVE: from iPad Air to AirPods 3 Pro, Apple Watch 3 Ultra and MacBook Air
Highlighting Apple kit at lower prices in the Black Friday sales
We're now the thick of Black Friday week, with the best Black Friday deals at full throttle. As the big day is tomorrow, all retailers have set their sales rolling already.
Apple is one major brand of interest, and while the company's official stance is to offer Apple gift cards for eligible purchases, most people are frankly looking for solid discounts instead. Which is precisely why you're here.
I've been covering consumer tech for nearly two decades, so know which UK retailers to focus on when it comes to finding a deal. And on this live-tracking page I'll be collating the best Apple kit at the lowest prices, so stay tuned.
Biggest Black Friday sales
- Argos Black Friday | Currys Black Friday sale | John Lewis Black Friday Sale | Amazon Black Friday Week sale
Best Apple AirPods deals
Update 26th Nov: They dropped in price once again, by a further £9, taking these AirPods to a new price low!
The highest-spec AirPods in-ears that you can buy, the latest Pro model delivers super active noise-cancelling (ANC) and a comfortable fit.
These haven't ever been discounted more deeply than this Black Friday sales week – with Amazon by far the best place to buy at the moment.
Best Apple MacBook deals
As with iPad, Apple's MacBooks also rarely see notable discounts. But this deal at AO undercuts its key competitors by a further £50 – and even more if you're a paid member.
It's for the souped-up MacBook Air 13-inch, replete with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage, so has the goods to last you for years to come – without needing to pay full price. You can only select Silver or Sky Blue models though.
Best Apple Watch deals
This deal is for the Watch Series 11 with GPS and cellular integration. It's the 42mm size, so smaller – but you can pay £20 extra for the larger 46mm case.
It's packing the aluminium finish, with a black sport band in small/medium for the lowest possible price – it's a few quid more for the larger bands, but they are available.
Best Apple iPad deals
Update 26th Nov: Another unexpected dip, with a further £39 cut from the asking price, taking it to a new low!
Discounts on iPad products tend to come few and far between, but as this deal proves, they do exist. The now over-£100 cut from the latest 13-inch iPad is most welcome.
It's for the 128GB model, which now offers the biggest discount of the lot. The other storage variants are also cut-price, but not by quite as large a percentage as the entry model. Have a browse on Amazon's page to see what best suits your needs.
Best Apple iPhone deals
Some love it, others don't. Either way: Apple's thinnest-ever iPhone certainly turned heads when it was revealed last year.
Now it's not only thinnest-ever, it's also cheapest-ever, thanks to a John Lewis discount that cuts almost a third from the original asking price.
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Argos has a big XDR offer
The second monitor to appear in this live blog, Apple's 27-inch monitor is super-bright, super-sharp – and on a super deal at Argos right now. I've not seen it anywhere else for as little, with 20% off the list price.
You may have to find a Sainsbury's store for collection, however, as my basket says that shipping is unavailable – but that I could drive to store with a pre-order.
Check out the deal at Argos:
was £2999, now £2399.10
Let's play tag
The latest-generation AirTag has never been cheaper, so if you're looking to tag, track and locate your valuables then it's a great buy for those in the Apple ecosystem. The twin pack also holds the same value proposition, if you need more than one.
Check out the deal on Amazon:
was £29, now £20.50
Keep an eye on shipping dates
I was about to post about Amazon's Apple Studio Display deal – which has dropped to its lowest-ever price for Black Friday – but then I saw the shipping date.
It says 'estimated 31 December to 3 March', which is quite a broad window – and many weeks away. Therefore, I'd pay a bit extra to get your monitor from another retailer.
Available with £120 off at John Lewis –
was £1499, now £1379
Take note
Compatible with the iPad Pro (M4 onwards), iPad Air (M2 onwards) and iPad Mini (A17 Pro onwards), the Pencil Pro has squeeze gesture control, so you can easily pinch it to load new palettes. It's great for budding artists – and now much cheaper than full asking price.
Also available from: John Lewis | Currys | Argos
A stream dream
Apple TV: was
£9.99 now £4.99 at Apple
Let's not forget about one of Apple's biggest money-spinners: its streaming service. It's arguably the most consistent and high-quality of the main options, with some truly fantastic shows – and a super half-price discount for 6 months in the sales.
Even AirPods are now lower-priced than ever!
It's all happening! Thanksgiving lands in the USA and the UK deals come a-rushing. That includes on Apple's best in-ears, which were price-cut earlier this week, but have just dropped again by almost another tenner. It's a great deal price.
iPad price drop alert!
While Amazon's iPad price cut was already looking decent since the start of its Black Friday week, the deal has just cut a further £39 from the asking price – taking it to a new low.
A rare discount on the iPad, here in its 128GB entry-level storage variant. This more-than-£100 discount only just happened, bringing the price down to lower than ever before. It's the latest model, too, and you can choose to pay over 5 months interest-free using Amazon's payment services to spread the cost.
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