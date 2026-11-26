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Sonos Ace A great pair of headphones for under £200? These Sonos Ace over-ear headphones sound fantastic and are even better if you have a Sonos soundbar. Pick up a pair now for £199 (£150 off) at Amazon. Save £150 Sonos Ace: was £349 now £199 at Amazon This knocks a chunky amount off the somewhat steep asking price of the Sonos Ace, making them extremely attractive for just under £200. I love the Ace Ultra, but for this money the older model remain a brilliant option, and that Audio Swap feature is their killer app.

Two big deal coming for Prime members at 9am (Image credit: Amazon) This morning's deal drops are big. There's a Samsung Mini LED TV, which appears to be this 50-inch model, currently £349 and a Segway Navimow robot lawn mower i210, which is already discounted to £1099. Remember, you need to wait until 9 am to see their new prices, and they will only be available if you're a Prime member.

Keen bean (Image credit: Amazon) The latest Amazon Epic Prime Deal is on this Philips Espresso machine and it's a massive saving. The BaristaBrew SemiAutomatic Espresso Machine is 54% off at £273.99. It has a dual bean container, so you can switch your coffee type and has a stainless steel milk jug and steam wand for the perfect foam. This deal won't last for long, and it's for Prime Members only.

The original Disney castle in LEGO for less (Image credit: Amazon) The Neuschwanstein Castle in Germany was the inspiration for the Disney castle ans is a huge tourist destination. The LEGO version of it is almost as impressive, comprising 3455 pieces and standing 31cm tall. Now though you can enjoy it for less, as there's 21% off on Amazon, taking the LEGO Neuschwanstein Castle down to £189.99.

Water flossing for less (Image credit: Amazon) The Waterpik water flossers are some of the best on the market, and they always get health discounts for Black Friday. Right now on Amazon you can get the plug-in Waterpik Water Flosser Ultra for £56.99 (37% off), or the Cordless Advanced model, also for £56.99 (40% off).

Mac gets mini on price (Image credit: Apple) have just discovered this rather tasty Apple deal on Amazon. The latest Mac mini with M6 chip is currently 16% off. The takes the price down to £759 for the 256GB SSD / 16GB memory model, which is enough for most users. Or you can get 7% off the 512GB one.

TCL TV gets exclusive Prime price (Image credit: Amazon) This great spec TCL TV is a 65-inch model with Mini LED and 144Hz VRR – so it's great for gaming too. All that for £819, which is 37% off the list price. It's also available in 75 inch and 85 inch sizes if you want to go bigger.

Soundcore Liberty Buds get a big mark down (Image credit: Amazon) Soundcore is an Anker brand, known for its power banks and chargers, though also for robot vacuums, video doorbells and more. These Liberty Buds have a half-in-ear design and come in three colours. The biggest deal is on the Black and White pairs which get 60% off, down to £31.99, but it's actually the blue ones that are cheapest at £29.99, down from £43.99.

Kindle deals are drying up (Image credit: Future) The deal on the Kindle Paperwhite Signature edition has gone, so if you were hoping to buy one at the reduced price, you're too late. There is however still a great deal on the 2024 Kindle Paperwhite, which is 35% off. Will the new version drop again? Who knows! It's why it's best not to wait around on these deals.

44% off this special edition Xbox controller (Image credit: Amazon) This Heart Breaker Special Edition Xbox wireless controller is now £41.99 – that's 44% off the regular price. It looks fantastic, so is well worth a buy.

Dyson supersonic savings (Image credit: Amazon) Dyson's classic hair dryer is £100 off right now on Amazon. The Dyson Supersonic Hari Dryer is down to £199, which is a 34% discount on the regular price.

This Boss set is the perfect present (Image credit: John Lewis) If you're looking for a little gift, this Hugo Boss Boss Bottle Eau de Toilet 100ml Festive Fragrance Gift Set is 40% off right now, taking the price down to £54.60. It includes a 100ml Eau de Toilette, a travel 10ml version and a 100ml shower gel version. Actually, it's so good, buy one for yourself!

Running for less Peloton's Tread Vision is its running machine model and it's 17% off right now on Amazon, taking the price down to £2499. That means you can skip cold runs outdoors this winter, and stick to exercising in the warmth of your home. That's worth the money alone!

Though for a little more... (Image credit: Amazon) The Oura Ring 5 is a little higher in price, but with 25% off the black and silver models are just £299. This is possibly the best smart ring on the market, so that's quite a bargain.

Bargain smart ring (Image credit: Amazon) If you're looking for a bargain smart ring, this now deal on Amazon is the way to go. The RingConn Gen2 is now 35% off, making it just £167.99. That's considerably cheaper than the big name models, and doesn't require a subscription.

The perfect camera for Vlogging (Image credit: Amazon) Canon's EOS r50 V is a compact mirrorless model with 4K video streaming abilities and both WiFi and Bluetooth connections, so you can quickly share your content on social streams. Normally £759.99, the EOS R50 V is now £544.99 complete with 14-30mm lens and two batteries. The perfect kit.

Keep your Apple devices topped up on your travels (Image credit: Belkin) If you own multiple Apple devices and travel a lot, you'll know how irritating it can be to have multiple USB cables dangling from a travel charger. However, with the 15W Belkin BoostCharge Pro Travel Pad there's a much more elegant option. Now with. more than 50% off, the charger costs just £49.99 and folds up neatly to fit in a bag. Yet it can charge an iPhone via MagSafe, Apple Watch and AirPods (or other wireless buds) at the same time.

A flippin' good projector deal (Image credit: Aurzen) Could this be the most pocketable projector? The Aurzen Zip Tri-Fold is a 720p, 100 lumens DLP projector that literally folds up to a tiny form factor to make it easy to carry around. It is capable of projecting up to a 115-inch screen size and houses a 5,000mAh battery to keep it running up to 90 minutes when not plugged in (via USB-C). Now you can get it with a massive £115 off, now priced £284.99.

New Prime deals dropping at 5pm (Image credit: Amazon) Two more Prime deals are set to drop shortly, and based on these images they could be worth a look. Head over to Amazon's deal page at 5pm to find out.

The most expensive deal on Amazon is big enough to park your car in! (Image credit: Amazon) They say you can buy almost anything on Amazon these days, but I didn't expect this. As a one-up on the various sheds, this sale item is a full-size garage! The Timbela Premium Garage is priced at £ 5,602; that's a 5% discount on the list price, which is a £295 saving. Measuring 3.78m x 6.48 m, you could easily fit just about any car in there, and it has an electric rolling shutter and a lockable side door for access. If you have the space, it's probably one of the cheaper ways to build a new garage.

3 Ultimate LEGO sets on sale (Image credit: Lego) There are LEGO sets, and then there are LEGO sets like these. Some of the biggest and most impressive sets on the market are included in this year's Amazon Black Friday sale, which means you can pick them up for a discounted price. The top model has to be the LEGO Star Wars Death Star. With 9023 pieces and 36 mini figures, it's colossal and has a price to match. Luckily, right now there's a 10% saving, which is not insignificant on this. Capture the magic of Gondor with the LEGO Icons The Lord of the Rings: Minas Tirith set, featuring 8,278 pieces and 10 mini figures. This also gets a 10% discount. The LEGO Pokémon Venusaur, Charizard and Blastoise has to be the one to catch this Black Friday, with 6838 pieces and three great finished figures with 10% off the list price.

9am drop (Image credit: Amazon) The first two products coming to the Prime Exclusive discounts at 9am appear to be a Hot Wheels play set and a Philips Hue Festivia lights set. Those Philips Hue lights normally cost £264.99, though are already discounted to £185 for the largest set. Will be interesting to see how low they go. These are perfect for your Christmas decs.

The sale is on! (Image credit: Amazon) Good morning all! It's finally here. The Amazon sale went live at midnight and there's lots of deals to talk about. We've also got the first of the Prime exclusive drops happening at 9am. On first look, the main deals don't seem to have changed that much from yesterday, though this Philips Hue Bridge and Smart Bulb kit is a welcome addition, with 31% off

Double Denon? (Image credit: Amazon) This top-spec Denon DP-450 Turntable is down to £579, which is an 11% discount on the list price. It features a USB-A output for one-touch recording and a built-in phono equaliser. If you're looking for something a little cheaper, the Denon DP29FE2 is just £99, which is a 45% saving.