In Summary Google Home has rolled out updates for its Nest thermostats, cameras and doorbells

For the Nest Thermostat 4th Gen, updates include new Dynamic Farsight faces and third-party room temperature sensor compatibility

The updates are rolling out to users in December

Another month, another round of Google Home updates! Rolling out now, Google Home is adding new features, dashboards and compatibility to its collection of Nest smart thermostats – here’s everything you need to know.

Most of these updates are for Nest Learning Thermostat 4th Gen users, and some are restricted to just US and Canada, so you’ll want to keep an eye on your Google Home app to see if you get these upgrades. But starting off with the 4th Gen updates, your thermostat will soon get new Dynamic Farsight faces, starting from December.

Over a year ago, Google added new faces and colour upgrades to its thermostats, and now, you can unlock even more. The new Dynamic Farsight faces include seasonal animations and moonphases, so you can track the cycle of the moon from your thermostat.

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Next for 4th gen users is third-party room temperature sensors support. Previously, Nest thermostats could only use Google sensors to measure temperature, but now, you can pair compatible Matter temperature sensors directly to your thermostat, so you can read live room temperatures from the Google Home app.

IKEA, Aqara and Eve are amongst the compatible brands. Like Dynamic Faces, this update will be rolling out in December.

(Image credit: Google)

For Nest Thermostat users in the US and Canada, your dashboard will now show ‘estimated cumulative savings’. Your thermostat will soon calculate and display how much energy you’re using, and you can view this in the Favourites widget, thermostat controller and Climate space.

Other updates include a few redesigns to make your thermostat experience run smoother. For example, instead of scrolling through settings and menus, your thermostat controller screen now has Eco mode at the top, so you can quickly save energy across your thermostats.

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Users can also pick between Celsius and Fahrenheit, and the Google Home app will log and sync this preference across your other devices, like sensors and speakers .

Another handy update is your Nest thermostat can now detect issues with your air conditioner or heat pump. If it detects any problems, it’ll alert you on your thermostat, the Google Home app, and it can even email you.

Nest camera and doorbell users haven’t been left out, either. For wired cameras, Google Home has made Activity Zones more reliable and precise to help avoid false alerts. This feature is now also front and centre in the app. Event descriptions for both cameras and doorbells now use detected audio to search through your footage, like dogs barking and sirens.

With the festive season coming up, Nest doorbell users can now preview seasonal, classic and limited time doorbell themes in the app, instead of having to press their doorbell to hear them. Most of these updates are rolling out now or expected to drop in December.