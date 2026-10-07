Shelly's affordable smart home gadgets are even cheaper in Amazon's Prime Day sale
The lowest available price is just £6
Shelly is already known for its incredibly affordable smart home devices, with everything from smart plugs and bulbs to smart home hubs and sensors. So, when I discovered that some of them were even cheaper thanks to Amazon's Prime Day deals, I couldn't help but share them.
Just remember that today is the final day, so if any of these deals catch your eye, now's the time to snap them up. If you want to see what else is discounted, check out our wider smart home deals roundup before you go.
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Lizzie is T3's Senior Staff Writer, covering the latest in smart home, lifestyle and beauty tech. From skincare gadgets to vacuum cleaners, she's your go-to for trends and top recommendations.
When not writing, Lizzie enjoys mooching around Bath, spending time with loved ones, or testing her review units – often during an enthusiastic cleaning spree!
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