21 smart home deals you shouldn't miss in Amazon's Prime day sale – from Aqara, Eufy, Reolink and more
We've searched through the Prime Day discounts to find the smart home deals that are actually worth it
Amazon's Prime Day event is now officially underway, which means there are hundreds of discounts to sift through, including some tempting offers on smart home tech.
So, to save you the hassle of making your way through them all, I've rounded up some of the best smart home deals available right now, covering a mix of brands and products at different price points.
Enjoy!
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Lizzie is T3's Senior Staff Writer, covering the latest in smart home, lifestyle and beauty tech. From skincare gadgets to vacuum cleaners, she's your go-to for trends and top recommendations.
When not writing, Lizzie enjoys mooching around Bath, spending time with loved ones, or testing her review units – often during an enthusiastic cleaning spree!
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