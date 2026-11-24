After years of waiting and speculation, Google finally launched its new smart speaker in June 2026. As the first-ever smart speaker with Gemini, the Google Home Speaker offered a more conversational and natural way to ask questions, set timers and control your smart home.

Typically, newer products don’t get discounts in the Black Friday sales , but that’s not the case with the new 2026 Google Home Speaker. In the Google Store Black Friday sale, you can get £40 off when you buy two Google Home Speakers.

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View the full Google Store Black Friday sale

For Black Friday, if you buy two Google Home Speakers – which totals to £199.98 – you can save £40, taking this bundle deal down to £159.98. Having more than one smart speaker is extremely valuable for your home, especially if you use broadcast features, and like to play music in multiple rooms.

I gave it four stars in my Google Home Speaker review , and loved the design, Gemini voice assistant and sound quality. It’s a serious advancement on Google’s previous Nest speakers, and that’s mainly all down to Gemini.

Previously, Google Nest speakers have come with Google Assistant, but the Google Home Speaker uses Gemini which is much smoother and easier to talk to. It can continue conversations, rather than you having to constantly stop and use the activation word to ask follow-ups, and it pauses if you interrupt it.

The sound is the standout feature of the Google Home Speaker. Its design offers 360-degree audio which emits clear and crisp sound. Its fabric material and shape takes up minimal room, yet it looks nice wherever you place it, and has a pretty light bar and helpful sensors.

Despite experiencing a couple of bugs, I would recommend the Google Home Speaker for music, setting timers and asking questions. I’m a big fan of using multiple speakers around your house, so this Google Home Speaker deal is definitely worth buying in the Black Friday sales.