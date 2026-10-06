EZVIZ’s dual-lens video doorbell is better than Ring – and it’s now under £100 at Amazon!

The number one smart home device that I always recommend is a video doorbell . Having a camera at your front door gives you an extra layer of security that keeps an eye on your home, while also ensuring you never miss a delivery or visitor again.

Since Amazon owns Ring, you can expect to find plenty of Ring doorbell deals in the Prime Big Deal Days sale . But if I were you, I’d go for the EZVIZ EP8 Ultra Dual-Lens Video Doorbell instead. One might even say that this doorbell is better than Ring’s, as this model has two cameras, built-in LEDs and animal characters that respond to your guests.

What’s even better is the EZVIZ EP8 – which we gave five stars in our EZVIZ EP8 review – is now under £100 at Amazon.

Shop the EZVIZ EP8 deal

Originally priced at £139.99, the EZVIZ EP8 is now just £99.99, saving you 29% on this premium doorbell. This might not sound like a huge saving to some, but the EZVIZ EP8 only came out a few months ago, so this is a great deal worth taking advantage of.

Dual-lens video doorbells have become increasingly popular, and the EZVIZ EP8 is no exception. The main 6MP camera has 162° views while its 2MP downward-facing lens can see your door from head to toe, so you never miss any details. The EZVIZ EP8 also has colour night vision so you can clearly see crisp photos and videos even when it’s dark.

The EZVIZ EP8 has many great features, including motion detection, familiar face recognition, and package identification, all of which is powered by AI. The screen of the EZVIZ EP8 also displays AI characters that greet your guests with pre-recorded messages – because who doesn’t want a panda to answer their door?!