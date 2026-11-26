Looking for the best video doorbell deal in the Black Friday sales? I’ve just found the cheapest offer on the five-star Eufy E340 Video Doorbell which marks this premium dual-camera video doorbell down to just £99.99!

Shop the Eufy E340 Video Doorbell deal

Originally priced at £189.99, the Eufy E340 Video Doorbell is now just £99.99 in the Amazon Black Friday Week sale. The Black Friday deals always have huge price cuts on video doorbells from Ring, Blink, Arlo and more, but this Eufy deal is the best I’ve seen – and it’s one of the best video doorbells we’ve ever tried at T3.

We gave it five stars in our Eufy E340 Video Doorbell review , and commented that “it's affordable, simple to set up, and there are lots of useful features. It's the two cameras that really make it stand out though, and they're really handy to have.”

Eufy E340 Video Doorbell: was £189.99 now £99.99 at Amazon Get 47% off the Eufy E340 Video Doorbell in the Amazon Black Friday Week sale. This deal comes with the doorbell and an extra rechargeable battery – and there’s no ongoing subscription fees to worry about.

So, why should you buy the Eufy E340 Video Doorbell? Well, aside from this being the best video doorbell deal I’ve seen for this year’s Black Friday sales, the Eufy E340 Video Doorbell is high quality, reliable and comes with two cameras so you can see double the views.

Dual-lens video doorbells have become increasingly popular over the past couple of years, and the Eufy E340 Video Doorbell is one of the best you can buy. It combines a front facing and downward facing camera, where the former focuses on people while the latter can see down to the floor – handy if a delivery person has left your package on your doorstep.

The Eufy E340 Video Doorbell offers 2K video resolution and colour night vision, so you can see clearly at all times, even in the dark. It can also be installed as a wired or battery doorbell, and is very easy to set-up.

Unlike some other video doorbells, the Eufy E340 Video Doorbell has no monthly subscription fees , and comes with 8GB local storage built-in. Now under £100, this video doorbell deal from Amazon is a no-brainer.