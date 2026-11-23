In the UK, winter happens to be the most expensive time of year, mainly due to the weather. Colder temperatures cause the majority of households to turn their heating on, an expense that many haven’t had to worry about for months. Unsurprisingly, this has a big effect on energy costs and electricity bills.

A way to cut down on your energy bills is by upgrading to a smart thermostat . Aside from giving you remote control to your heating and cooling system, a smart thermostat gives you an overview of your home, and shows you ways you can save on your bills.

For example, most smart thermostats come with an auto switch-off feature which turns off your heating when it detects that no one is in the house. They can also make adjustments when they recognise which room is being used, and if windows and doors are open.

It’s Black Friday Week which means there are plenty of cheap smart home deals on the market, including low prices on smart thermostats. Below, I’ve rounded up three smart thermostat Black Friday deals you won’t want to miss – and we’ve tested all of them so they come highly recommended from the T3 team.

Hive Thermostat: was £119 now £98.80 at Amazon Now just £98.80, the Hive Thermostat controls your heating and hot water directly, so there’s no hub or bridge required. It also has on-device controls, so you can adjust it using its dial – or you can unlock more features using the app. Read our Hive Thermostat review for more details.