2026 has been a big year for grills and griddles . In the barbecue world, brands like Weber, Traeger and Char-Broil have introduced full-sized planchas that offer a flat and ridged surface for cooking just about everything, from pancakes and eggs to sausages and burgers.

This style of cooking isn’t just reserved for outdoor use, though. More and more griddles have been slowly taking over the home, and now, waffle and pancake makers are gaining some serious popularity.

Recently, small appliance trailblazer Ninja introduced its first-ever Ninja Belgian Waffle Maker , which has a unique way of spreading batter consistently with the introduction of a vertical pouring spout. Smeg also joined the party with its Smeg MultiGrill which comes with three interchangeable plates so you can use it as a grill, plancha, and waffle and toastie maker.

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I’m currently testing the Smeg MultiGrill (review coming soon), and have loved testing the waffle plate the most. Waffles are a rarity for me, but since they’re making such a comeback, I’ve definitely been indulging. But at £299.95, the Smeg MultiGrill is quite an expense if you only intend to use it for making waffles.

If that’s the case for you, I recently came across the Breville Solo Snack Maker which came out in 2025. This waffle and toastie maker can make an impressive amount of food, including bacon, pancakes, fritters, omelettes, sandwiches, wraps, and of course, waffles and toasties.

(Image credit: Breville)

The Breville Solo Snack Maker looks more like a ‘traditional’ electric grill, and it comes in black or cream, depending on your kitchen aesthetic. But for those who don’t like having appliances out all the time, the Breville Solo Snack Maker can be stored vertically to save space and keep your kitchen neat and tidy.

The Breville Solo Snack Maker has a ribbed top plate and extra deep bottom plate for versatile cooking options. Both are non-stick for easy clean-up, and the Breville Solo Snack Maker heats up in just two minutes, and makes meals in around four minutes.

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As the name suggests, the Breville Solo Snack Maker is best for solo meals and snacks, so if you live alone, at university or just have a small kitchen, this is a great option. It’s quick, convenient and insanely affordable, too, so it’s quickly gone to the top of my kitchen wishlist.