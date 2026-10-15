Smeg’s new MultiGrill is a griddle, toastie maker and BBQ in one – it’s the ultimate countertop appliance

QUICK SUMMARY Smeg has launched the MultiGrill MGF01, its latest countertop cooking appliance. The Smeg MultiGrill has three modes, and uses interchangeable plates to offer different cooking functions, including grill, griddle, BBQ and more.

Forget air fryers – Smeg has just launched its most versatile countertop appliance yet. The Smeg MultiGrill MGF01 could easily replace the majority of your cooking appliances, including your grill, griddle, toastie and waffle maker, BBQ and more – and it does all of this with clever interchangeable plates.

Hybrid appliances have taken over the kitchen, and the Smeg MultiGrill MGF01 is the latest model to offer multiple cooking methods in one. It offers three cooking configurations which allows it to adapt to different ingredients, so you can cook anything from burgers and paninis to fish and vegetables.

Its first configuration or mode is contact mode which cooks quickly from both sides of the grill, while oven mode has five adjustable heights for cooking more delicate foods. BBQ mode opens the grill entirely to double the cooking space for larger bits of meat and quantities of food.

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To expand its cooking even further, the Smeg MultiGrill comes with three interchangeable plates, so you can turn it into a grill , a toastie / waffle maker, and griddle. It comes with a grill plate, smooth griddle plate and two waffle plates, the latter of which attaches to the top and bottom of the grill to press your food to achieve those authentic waffle and grill marks.

The heating elements of the Smeg MultiGrill are integrated directly into the plates for even heat distribution across the surface. Each plate can be independently adjusted, and can reach temperatures up to 230°C, and the Smeg MultiGrill even comes with a sear function for quick bursts of heat for expert browning.

The design of the Smeg MultiGrill is quintessentially Smeg with its retro-inspired curved design and bold lettering. It has an LCD display at the front which is flanked by two dials which allow you to customise time, temperatures and its pre-set programmes for burgers, waffles and paninis.

(Image credit: Smeg)

The front display of the Smeg MultiGrill almost makes it look like an old fashioned radio, and it has an oversized handle for lifting and raising the lids. The plates are made from non-stick ceramic coating which helps food release from them quickly with limited mess. There’s also a fat collecting drawer, and the plates are removable so clean-up should also be relatively easy.

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