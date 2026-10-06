This KitchenAid stand mixer took my baking to the next level – and it’s on sale in this unique colour

The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale is here, and I’ve just found an amazing discount on the iconic KitchenAid Tilt-Head Stand Mixer.

Originally priced at £549, the KitchenAid Tilt-Head Stand Mixer is now just £319.99, saving you £229.01 on this stylish stand mixer that’s taken my baking to the next level.

View the KitchenAid Tilt-Head Stand Mixer deal

Shop the Prime Big Deal Days sale

The KitchenAid Tilt-Head Stand Mixer is arguably the most popular baking appliance on the market. In fact, if you’ve been watching the new series of the Great British Bake Off, you’ll definitely recognise it, as it’s what the bakers use in the tent.

This deal on the KitchenAid Tilt-Head Stand Mixer is extremely rare, as this stand mixer is rarely on sale. I’ve done some price checking, and this is the cheapest price the KitchenAid Tilt-Head Stand Mixer has been since last October, and what’s better, is it comes in a beautiful, unique pistachio colour .

With 300 watts of power, the KitchenAid Tilt-Head Stand Mixer has 10 speed settings that are great for mixing, beating, kneading and more. It’s a beautiful looking stand mixer but it’s a versatile, easy-to-use machine too, and if you’re an avid baker, the KitchenAid Tilt-Head Stand Mixer should be at the top of your wishlist.