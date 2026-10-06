This KitchenAid stand mixer took my baking to the next level – and it’s on sale in this unique colour
KitchenAid’s Tilt-Head Stand Mixer is now cheaper than ever at Amazon
The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale is here, and I’ve just found an amazing discount on the iconic KitchenAid Tilt-Head Stand Mixer.
Originally priced at £549, the KitchenAid Tilt-Head Stand Mixer is now just £319.99, saving you £229.01 on this stylish stand mixer that’s taken my baking to the next level.
View the KitchenAid Tilt-Head Stand Mixer deal
Shop the Prime Big Deal Days sale
The KitchenAid Tilt-Head Stand Mixer is arguably the most popular baking appliance on the market. In fact, if you’ve been watching the new series of the Great British Bake Off, you’ll definitely recognise it, as it’s what the bakers use in the tent.
This deal on the KitchenAid Tilt-Head Stand Mixer is extremely rare, as this stand mixer is rarely on sale. I’ve done some price checking, and this is the cheapest price the KitchenAid Tilt-Head Stand Mixer has been since last October, and what’s better, is it comes in a beautiful, unique pistachio colour.
Get 42% off the KitchenAid Tilt-Head Stand Mixer in the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale. Available in pistachio, the KitchenAid Tilt-Head Stand Mixer comes with a 4.8-litre stainless steel bowl, a whisk, flat beater and dough hook.
With 300 watts of power, the KitchenAid Tilt-Head Stand Mixer has 10 speed settings that are great for mixing, beating, kneading and more. It’s a beautiful looking stand mixer but it’s a versatile, easy-to-use machine too, and if you’re an avid baker, the KitchenAid Tilt-Head Stand Mixer should be at the top of your wishlist.
In our KitchenAid Tilt-Head Stand Mixer review, we gave it five stars, and commented about “what a stylish, iconic and timeless classic this is”. This deal comes with a handful of accessories, but you can add even more compatible attachments to make it into a full cooking and baking powerhouse.
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Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and more.
In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
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