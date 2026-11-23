I’m often asked what are my favourite products to test as T3’s Home Editor, and my answer is almost always blenders . I love cooking, and use my blender every week to make smoothies, sauces, soups and more.

Portable blenders have been a big hit in the past few years, as many people like to take smoothies, shakes and drinks with them on-the-go. Many blender manufacturers realised this and made their own line-ups of portable, personal blenders, with Nutribullet, Ninja and Beast being the biggest brands to conquer this market.

While there are a lot of portable blender options from these three brands, the models that are most popular are the Nutribullet Flip , the Ninja Blast and the Beast Mighty 850 Plus . I’ve tested all of them, so I’ve put them head-to-head to help you decide which portable blender is best for you.

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Price and availability

The Nutribullet Flip came out in July 2024 and is available to buy for £99.99 / $99.99 at Nutribullet , and select retailers. It comes in black.

The Ninja Blast came out in March 2023 and is available to buy for £54.99 / $69.99 at SharkNinja and select retailers. It comes in multiple colours, including black, denim blue, forest green, cranberry, white, peach and purple.

The Beast Mighty 850 Plus came out in early 2025 and is available to buy for £149.99 / $149.99 at Beast Health . It comes in cloud white, mist, sand and carbon black.

In terms of pricing, the Ninja Blast is the more affordable option, with the Nutribullet Flip settling in the middle, and the Beast Mighty 850 Plus being more high-end. For who ‘wins’ this round, it completely depends on your budget, so I’d use this as a determining factor once you know more about the blenders’ design and performance.

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As of writing, the Black Friday sales are on, and you can find these blenders for cheaper – I’ve listed the best deals below.

Design and accessories

All three portable blenders have similar designs and include a motor base, stainless steel blades, blending vessel and accessories. They all look like to-go bottles, but there is a big difference between the Nutribullet and Ninja compared to the Beast, as the former two are designed for you to take the motor and blades with you for blending on the go, while the latter detaches from the motor and blades.

Starting with the Nutribullet Flip, it measures 9.86cm height, 9.86cm width and 23.2cm depth and weighs 1.1kg. It has a 590ml insulated stainless steel cup which is also the blending vessel, and it attaches to the 11.1v motor base and steel blades. It comes with a to-go lid, blade cover and USB-C charging cable, and looks like a gym bottle.

The Ninja Blast measures 27cm in height, 9cm width and 8.5cm depth, and weighs 790g, so it’s lighter than the Flip. It’s slightly smaller with a 530ml blending vessel, and comes with a motor base with power blades built-in. For accessories, you get a sip lid or vessel cap, and it charges via a USB-C charging cable. Compared to other Ninja appliances, the Blast is much more simple, and its sip lid has a handle for easy carrying.

Finally, the Beast Mighty 850 Plus measures 38cm height, 10.5cm width and 10.5cm depth with a total weight of 2.2kg. It’s taller and heavier than the other two, but this is when the motor is attached, so once you take it off, it’s smaller and lighter. It comes with a 850w blender base, stainless steel blades, and a choice of 415ml, 638ml and 415ml vessels/cups. It comes with storage lids, straws, straw cap, drinking lid and carry cap.

(Image credit: Lee Bell)

All three blenders have one-touch controls, so there is only an on/off button and therefore, one speed level. This is very simple from all three, and they all light up when in action. More helpfully, the Ninja Blast lights up its button in different colours to indicate battery level, charging, and if there are any issues with the blender.

Winner: This is tricky, but I’m going to give the win to the Ninja Blast. It has a great design, and while its accessories are simple, it’s a good weight, size, and its motor base has great light indicators which really come in handy. The Beast Mighty 850 Plus was close to taking the crown with its selection of accessories, but it might be too much for some, while the Nutribullet Flip is more simple and laidback.

Performance

There’s a lot to like about all three portable blenders, and they all work exceptionally, so I’ve had to get nit-picky with them – but that’s what you’re after anyway if you’re reading this!

(Image credit: Beth Girdler-Maslen / T3)

The Nutribullet Flip excels with softer ingredients, and it delivers quick and easy smoothies with its high-torque motor power. However, it does require a few blending cycles, especially if you use a lot of fruit and frozen ingredients. It also needs this even if you’re crushing ice. If you want your smoothie quickly, then you’ll need to practice some patience with the Nutribullet Flip but it does make smooth drinks, and keeps them cold for longer in the insulated cup.

The Ninja Blast also struggles with frozen ingredients and needs a few passes if you’re blending bigger chunks of fruit and vegetables. However, its small blades cut through foods surprisingly well, and it blends quickly and quietly. It also keeps your ingredients fresher for longer and reduces discolouration.

The Beast Mighty 850 Plus is probably the most powerful out of the three. Despite being loud and occasionally finding larger chunks of frozen bananas difficult, it cuts through fruits very easily and produces the smoothest juices and soups, especially compared to the other two on this list.

Winner: For ease, speed and smoothness, the Beast Mighty 850 Plus wins this round. All three can struggle with frozen ingredients, but the Beast Mighty 850 Plus took this in its stride better – although the noise might be too much for some!

Battery

(Image credit: Future)

The Flip and Blast are both cordless models, while the Beast Mighty 850 Plus is a corded one. This might seem confusing to some as this does make the Beast model less portable, but its portability increases due to its accessories that I mentioned above.

Both the Flip and Blast use USB-C chargers to recharge, with the former taking an hour to fully charge and the latter taking up to two hours. The Flip delivers up to 15 blends on a full charge, while the Blast offers up to 10 blends. I found the Blast to be a bit lacking with battery, as I could only manage up to five cycles before needing to recharge it.

As mentioned, the Beast Mighty 850 Plus is corded and plugs into an outlet so there’s no issue with recharging here.

Winner: The Nutribullet Flip wins for its battery. Of course, if you want a corded blender, then you’ll want the Beast Mighty 850 Plus, but the Nutribullet Flip is the better cordless option.

Verdict

So, which portable, personal blender should you pick? My personal pick is the Beast Mighty 850 Plus, as it’s the blender I consistently use every week. Its performance is amazing, it looks good, and if you can get past the £150 / $150 price tag, you’ll see that the Beast Mighty 850 Plus will last a long time with its powerful motor, multiple blending vessels and handy accessories.

The Ninja Blast is the model for you if you’re on a tight budget. It’s a brilliant blender, and you can take the entire blender and motor with you on-the-go. Its charge can be lacking but for £54.99 / $69.99, it’s the most affordable option on the market right now.

I’d choose the Nutribullet Flip if you want a strong battery life. With up to 15 blends on offer with a full charge, the Nutribullet Flip can power through plenty of ingredients, and its cup keeps everything nice and cold.