Ninja has discounted a range of appliances in its most popular colour – here's the full list
These deals are perfect for neutral kitchen lovers
If you have a neutral kitchen and love your appliances to match, you'll probably want to take a look at Ninja's deals in the Amazon Prime Day sale. The retailer has discounted a variety of products, but it seems to have reduced an entire colourway in the process – and that colour is none other than Stone Gold.
Ninja's Stone Gold colourway has been hugely popular since it launched in 2025, with many shoppers preferring it over the classic black or the more recent range of pastel colours. If you're one of those people, I've done the hard work for you and rounded up each and every deal available in that exact shade below. You're welcome!
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Lizzie is T3's Senior Staff Writer, covering the latest in smart home, lifestyle and beauty tech. From skincare gadgets to vacuum cleaners, she's your go-to for trends and top recommendations.
When not writing, Lizzie enjoys mooching around Bath, spending time with loved ones, or testing her review units – often during an enthusiastic cleaning spree!
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