If you know anything about me, you’ll know how much I love to bake. From cookies and cakes to bread and pizza dough, I’m often seen in my kitchen covered in flour, and with my stand mixer going at full speed.

In the Black Friday deals , there are some great price cuts on the best stand mixers from KitchenAid, Ooni and Kenwood. I’ve covered Black Friday for five years now, and these prices are the cheapest I’ve ever seen, especially on the iconic KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixer.

For aspiring bakers, here are three of the best stand mixer deals from the Black Friday sales. We’ve tested all three and have given them huge star ratings, so you know they come highly recommended from the T3 team.

KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixer: was £549 now £332 at Currys Get 40% off the KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixer in the Currys Black Friday sale. This stand mixer is a bestseller for a reason – it can mix, beat, whisk and knead almost anything you throw at it with its multiple accessories, and it does so while looking beautiful in this stunning Empire Red colour. See our KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixer review for more details.

Kenwood Go Stand Mixer: was £249.99 now £199.99 at John Lewis The Kenwood Go Stand Mixer is now under £200 in the John Lewis Black Friday sale. Available in grey, eucalyptus and red clay, the Kenwood Go Stand Mixer has handy dial controls at the top of the mixer to quickly and easily adjust its speed. It’s also compact enough that you can store it away in your kitchen cupboards. See our Kenwood Go review for more details.