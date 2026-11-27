I’m a kitchen expert and use these 9 appliances every week – and they’re all on sale for Black Friday
The best deals on my favourite kitchen appliances from Ninja, Tower, Sage, Smeg and more
As T3’s Home Editor, my kitchen is always overflowing with all the exciting appliances that I get to test. But while my kitchen is quite spacious, it’s still on the small side, so I have to be very picky with the gadgets that I choose to keep.
Through a lot of trial and error, I’ve finally designed my perfect kitchen, complete with the best appliances on the market. From my trusty air fryer to my luxury coffee machine, there are products I’ll always recommend to people, and which I use every single week.
Right now, my nine favourite kitchen appliances that I use every week are now discounted in the Black Friday deals – here’s why you should buy them.
Save £30 on the Tower AIRX Air Fryer – a.k.a the model that finally converted me to air fryers. It has a generous eight-litre capacity, easy touchscreen controls, and handy pre-sets. I awarded it five stars in my Tower AIRX air fryer review, and the main reason I love it so much is it uses hardly any oil to crisp up my food.
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Autumn is my favourite cooking season, and the Instant Pot Pro Plus 5.7L Multi-Cooker has been my go-to appliance for this time of year. It can steam, fry, slow cook and make rice, and it’s surprisingly easy to use, as I found in my Instant Pot Pro Plus 5.7L Multi-Cooker review.
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Save £200 on the Sage Barista Touch Impress at John Lewis. The best coffee machine I’ve ever tried, it earned five stars in my Sage Barista Touch Impress review, and a few T3 awards, too. I use it every morning, and it never lets me down especially in flavour, speed and milk frothing.
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Get 27% off the KitchenAid Variable Temperature 1.7L Kettle at Amazon. I have the stainless steel version, and it looks beautiful in my kitchen – as would all the other colours. It boils quickly, and has an adjustable scale at the bottom to change the heat for different drinks. See my KitchenAid Variable Temperature 1.7L Kettle review for more details.
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Now just £84, the Smeg PBF01 Personal Blender is an easy, powerful option for smoothie lovers – which I am! It blends quickly and makes single-serve smoothies, although I tend to use it most to make sauces and pesto. Check out my Smeg PBF01 Personal Blender review for more.
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I make fresh juice every week, and I use the Russell Hobbs JuiceLuxe Juicer to do it, which is now just £34.99 at Argos. I rated it highly in my Russell Hobbs JuiceLuxe Juicer review, and loved its powerful extraction and affordable price tag.
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A great choice for all hob types, the Ninja Extended Life Ceramic 5-Piece Saucepan Set is now £179.99 in the Ninja Black Friday sale. I use these pots and pans all the time, especially for boiling eggs, vegetables and pasta, and they’re also great for making sauces.
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Get 40% off the Le Creuset Cast Iron Classic Shallow Casserole for Black Friday. Made from premium non-stick cast iron, I love to use this casserole dish for stews, casseroles (funny that) and stir fries.
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If you struggle to keep your herbs alive like I do, you’ll love this deal on the original Auk Mini. I gave it five stars in my Auk Mini review, and still can’t fault it over a year later. It definitely excels in growing parsley which I’m always in need of.
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Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and more.
In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
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