As T3’s Home Editor, my kitchen is always overflowing with all the exciting appliances that I get to test. But while my kitchen is quite spacious, it’s still on the small side, so I have to be very picky with the gadgets that I choose to keep.

Through a lot of trial and error, I’ve finally designed my perfect kitchen, complete with the best appliances on the market. From my trusty air fryer to my luxury coffee machine , there are products I’ll always recommend to people, and which I use every single week.

Right now, my nine favourite kitchen appliances that I use every week are now discounted in the Black Friday deals – here’s why you should buy them.

Ninja Extended Life Ceramic 5-Piece Saucepan Set: was £249.99 now £179.99 at SharkNinja UK A great choice for all hob types, the Ninja Extended Life Ceramic 5-Piece Saucepan Set is now £179.99 in the Ninja Black Friday sale. I use these pots and pans all the time, especially for boiling eggs, vegetables and pasta, and they’re also great for making sauces. Read more Read less ▼

Auk Mini: was £219 now £169 at auk.com If you struggle to keep your herbs alive like I do, you’ll love this deal on the original Auk Mini. I gave it five stars in my Auk Mini review , and still can’t fault it over a year later. It definitely excels in growing parsley which I’m always in need of. Read more Read less ▼