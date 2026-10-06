Hotel Chocolat’s all-new Velvetiser is “a worthwhile investment for chocolate lovers” – and it’s the cheapest it’s ever been right now
If you love hot chocolate, you’ll love this Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser deal
If you love hot chocolate, then you need to invest in the Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser. This premium hot chocolate maker is one of the most popular kitchen appliances out there, and it’s now at its cheapest ever price in the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale.
View the Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser deal
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Originally priced at £119.95, the Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser is now just £94.95, saving you 21% in Amazon’s latest sale.
The Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser first came out in 2018, but the updated version launched in 2025. We gave it five stars in our Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser review and found it to be a worthwhile investment for true chocolate lovers.
Our reviewer commented that it’s “a genuine upgrade from its predecessor, with a sleeker design, smarter features, and the standout ability to make both hot and cold chocolate.”
Save £25 on the Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser in Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days sale. Available in chalk, pewter and pebble, the Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser comes in a luxury gift box, and with ceramic Podcups and Podglass for stylish hosting.
The new version of the Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser has one thing that the original didn’t – the ability to make hot and cold drinks. The refreshed controls have hot or cold options, so you can whip up warm, creamy chocolate or chilled, iced drinks, depending on your preferences.
The Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser is easy to use, and it makes drinks in as little as three minutes. Its whisk is engineered to aerate the chocolate so your drink is light and airy yet decadent. The hot chocolate maker looks the part, too, and is inspired by the shape of the cacao pod with a fluted body and petal-shape whisk.
Now under £95, it’s rare that the Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser falls this low in price, and it would make the perfect Christmas gift for 2026.
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Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and more.
In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
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