Black Friday is a brilliant time to invest in beauty or grooming tech, and Boots has some particularly impressive offers worth browsing this year.

I've been digging through the discounts to pick out the ones that stand out, with hundreds of pounds to be saved on everything from the best hair straighteners and electric shavers to some of the best LED face masks we've tested.

Whether you've had your eye on a particular gadget for a while or simply fancy treating yourself to something new, there are plenty of ways to get more for your money. Here are the Boots deals I'd be paying attention to.