Today's best Boots Black Friday deals – with hundreds of pounds off electric toothbrushes, shavers, hair stylers and more
Your guide to the best Boots Black Friday deals
Black Friday is a brilliant time to invest in beauty or grooming tech, and Boots has some particularly impressive offers worth browsing this year.
I've been digging through the discounts to pick out the ones that stand out, with hundreds of pounds to be saved on everything from the best hair straighteners and electric shavers to some of the best LED face masks we've tested.
Whether you've had your eye on a particular gadget for a while or simply fancy treating yourself to something new, there are plenty of ways to get more for your money. Here are the Boots deals I'd be paying attention to.
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Lizzie is T3's Senior Staff Writer, covering the latest in smart home, lifestyle and beauty tech. From skincare gadgets to vacuum cleaners, she's your go-to for trends and top recommendations.
When not writing, Lizzie enjoys mooching around Bath, spending time with loved ones, or testing her review units – often during an enthusiastic cleaning spree!
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