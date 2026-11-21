The Dyson CameraJet was one of the most exciting launches of 2026, particularly when it came to innovation. However, if you've been holding out for the Black Friday sales in the hope of getting it at a discount, you might be disappointed.

Dyson has already announced its Black Friday deals, and the CameraJet doesn't appear to be among them. It's also looking unlikely that it'll get a last-minute discount, so I've decided to round up some alternatives instead.

Having tested plenty of the best electric toothbrushes on the market, I've picked out three that offer a similar experience – and the best bit? They're all reduced right now.

Save 14% (£20) Soocas Neos : was £139.99 now £119.99 at The Range The Soocas Neos is probably the closest alternative to the Dyson CameraJet on the market right now, combining 2-in-1 sonic brushing and water flossing. It doesn't have an app or live camera feed, but it still delivers a thorough deep clean, offering a similar result without some of the Dyson's more high-tech features.

Save 28% (£67.68) Waterpik Sonic-Fusion 2.0: was £245.90 now £178.22 at Amazon The Waterpik Sonic-Fusion 2.0 is another similar option, combining sonic electric brushing with water flossing. It has a much larger base than the Dyson, making it a more permanent station, but it still offers a similarly thorough clean.