I've found 3 brilliant deals for anyone tempted by the Dyson CameraJet but unwilling to spend £420
Impressive oral care tech for less
The Dyson CameraJet was one of the most exciting launches of 2026, particularly when it came to innovation. However, if you've been holding out for the Black Friday sales in the hope of getting it at a discount, you might be disappointed.
Dyson has already announced its Black Friday deals, and the CameraJet doesn't appear to be among them. It's also looking unlikely that it'll get a last-minute discount, so I've decided to round up some alternatives instead.
Having tested plenty of the best electric toothbrushes on the market, I've picked out three that offer a similar experience – and the best bit? They're all reduced right now.
The Soocas Neos is probably the closest alternative to the Dyson CameraJet on the market right now, combining 2-in-1 sonic brushing and water flossing. It doesn't have an app or live camera feed, but it still delivers a thorough deep clean, offering a similar result without some of the Dyson's more high-tech features.
The Waterpik Sonic-Fusion 2.0 is another similar option, combining sonic electric brushing with water flossing. It has a much larger base than the Dyson, making it a more permanent station, but it still offers a similarly thorough clean.
If you're after outstanding cleaning performance, the Philips Sonicare DiamondClean 9900 Prestige is one of the best and most effective toothbrushes I've reviewed this year. It's much more of a traditional electric toothbrush, but the feedback displayed on the handle and in the app feels reminiscent of the Dyson CameraJet, albeit in a slightly better league.
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Lizzie is T3's Senior Staff Writer, covering the latest in smart home, lifestyle and beauty tech. From skincare gadgets to vacuum cleaners, she's your go-to for trends and top recommendations.
When not writing, Lizzie enjoys mooching around Bath, spending time with loved ones, or testing her review units – often during an enthusiastic cleaning spree!
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