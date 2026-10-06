Braun's new electric shaver just got 4 stars from us – so this £385 Prime Day saving couldn't have come at a better time

Braun's brand new Nevo electric shaver has just had a huge £385 price cut in Amazon's Big Deal Days sale, taking it down to £344.99 from £729.99.

Not only is that an incredibly good price for such a new product, but we've also recently reviewed the Nevo, awarding it four stars in our full review. Leon Poultney, who tested the shaver, said that aside from its bulky travel case and outdated two-pin design, the main thing that let it down was the price.

So, you can imagine what he might have thought if it had launched at £344.99 instead.

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One of the Nevo's biggest features is its ability to adapt in real time to your beard's density, with its 250 diamond-sharp blades designed to provide a close shave across different hair densities. It also comes with a 7-in-1 system that automatically cleans, cares for and charges the shaver, which Braun says is 10x better than water whilst also helping to optimise blade performance and lifespan.

I don't know about you, but if you're looking for a new electric shaver, this feels like one of the best deals out there right now.