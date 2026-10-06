Braun's new electric shaver just got 4 stars from us – so this £385 Prime Day saving couldn't have come at a better time
Grab it before it goes!
Braun's brand new Nevo electric shaver has just had a huge £385 price cut in Amazon's Big Deal Days sale, taking it down to £344.99 from £729.99.
Not only is that an incredibly good price for such a new product, but we've also recently reviewed the Nevo, awarding it four stars in our full review. Leon Poultney, who tested the shaver, said that aside from its bulky travel case and outdated two-pin design, the main thing that let it down was the price.
So, you can imagine what he might have thought if it had launched at £344.99 instead.
Save an impressive 53% on Braun's new flagship shaver – it's guaranteed to be a popular buy!
One of the Nevo's biggest features is its ability to adapt in real time to your beard's density, with its 250 diamond-sharp blades designed to provide a close shave across different hair densities. It also comes with a 7-in-1 system that automatically cleans, cares for and charges the shaver, which Braun says is 10x better than water whilst also helping to optimise blade performance and lifespan.
I don't know about you, but if you're looking for a new electric shaver, this feels like one of the best deals out there right now.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Lizzie is T3's Senior Staff Writer, covering the latest in smart home, lifestyle and beauty tech. From skincare gadgets to vacuum cleaners, she's your go-to for trends and top recommendations.
When not writing, Lizzie enjoys mooching around Bath, spending time with loved ones, or testing her review units – often during an enthusiastic cleaning spree!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.