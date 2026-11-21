Love the ease and convenience of pod coffee machines but don’t love the capsule waste? The latest coffee maker trend is all about podless machines that make delicious, rich tasting coffee without contributing to excess plastic waste.

The majority of pod coffee machines use single-serve plastic capsules which amounts to a lot of waste, especially if you’re having multiple cups a day. While most brands offer a recyclable service, many pods end up in landfill, and with most taking up to 500 years to decompose, these capsules could be around for a very long time.

To combat this waste issue – while making tasty coffee in the process – a small selection of coffee brands are making podless coffee machines. These types of machines use tabs or pucks made from 100% coffee, so instead of throwing away plastic, you’re just disposing of coffee grounds with your food waste.

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Podless coffee machines are still fairly new, but they’re definitely gaining popularity, so I’ve rounded up three of the best podless coffee machines you can buy today.

1. Lavazza Tablì

(Image credit: Future)

Best podless coffee machine overall

The Lavazza Tablì is the machine that started it all. A single-serve capsule-free coffee machine, the Lavazza Tablì uses coffee tabs that are made entirely of coffee to make your drinks. The machine itself has a bean-shaped slider and piston system where you add your pod, and it has simple button controls to make single or double shots.

I gave it five stars in my Lavazza Tablì review , and found it really hard to fault. It currently works with three tab options – Tablì Qualità Oro, Tablì Qualità Rossa and Tablì Espresso Intenso – making it ideal for espresso lovers, and it comes in three colours, all of which make it look like a big coffee bean.

2. Keurig Alta

(Image credit: Keurig)

Best luxury podless coffee machine

After the Lavazza Tablì hit the stage, Keurig wasn’t far behind with the launch of its Keurig Alta coffee machine. Just like the Tablì, the Keurig Alta uses AltaRounds which are made from pressed, ground coffee with a thin plant-based coating to keep everything together.

The Keurig Alta is definitely a luxury option, as it costs $499.99. But the machine is very clever, as it offers high-pressure brewing to extract flavour, and uses Intelligent Brew Recognition that reads the AltaRounds pods recipe codes and then adjusts style, temperature and pressure. It also has a built-in milk frother which is rare for this type of machine.

3. CoffeeB Cosmos

(Image credit: CoffeeB)

Best looking podless coffee machine

In terms of looks, the CoffeeB Cosmos is my favourite design so far. It looks quite similar to a bean to cup coffee machine , as it has a lever on the side to push down the coffee ‘pod’ and a hopper at the top that displays its coffee balls.