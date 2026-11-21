3 podless coffee machines that make delicious coffee with no plastic waste, featuring Lavazza, Keurig and CoffeeB
Cut down on your pod waste with these premium pod coffee machines
Love the ease and convenience of pod coffee machines but don’t love the capsule waste? The latest coffee maker trend is all about podless machines that make delicious, rich tasting coffee without contributing to excess plastic waste.
The majority of pod coffee machines use single-serve plastic capsules which amounts to a lot of waste, especially if you’re having multiple cups a day. While most brands offer a recyclable service, many pods end up in landfill, and with most taking up to 500 years to decompose, these capsules could be around for a very long time.
To combat this waste issue – while making tasty coffee in the process – a small selection of coffee brands are making podless coffee machines. These types of machines use tabs or pucks made from 100% coffee, so instead of throwing away plastic, you’re just disposing of coffee grounds with your food waste.
Podless coffee machines are still fairly new, but they’re definitely gaining popularity, so I’ve rounded up three of the best podless coffee machines you can buy today.
1. Lavazza Tablì
Best podless coffee machine overall
The Lavazza Tablì is the machine that started it all. A single-serve capsule-free coffee machine, the Lavazza Tablì uses coffee tabs that are made entirely of coffee to make your drinks. The machine itself has a bean-shaped slider and piston system where you add your pod, and it has simple button controls to make single or double shots.
I gave it five stars in my Lavazza Tablì review, and found it really hard to fault. It currently works with three tab options – Tablì Qualità Oro, Tablì Qualità Rossa and Tablì Espresso Intenso – making it ideal for espresso lovers, and it comes in three colours, all of which make it look like a big coffee bean.
2. Keurig Alta
Best luxury podless coffee machine
After the Lavazza Tablì hit the stage, Keurig wasn’t far behind with the launch of its Keurig Alta coffee machine. Just like the Tablì, the Keurig Alta uses AltaRounds which are made from pressed, ground coffee with a thin plant-based coating to keep everything together.
The Keurig Alta is definitely a luxury option, as it costs $499.99. But the machine is very clever, as it offers high-pressure brewing to extract flavour, and uses Intelligent Brew Recognition that reads the AltaRounds pods recipe codes and then adjusts style, temperature and pressure. It also has a built-in milk frother which is rare for this type of machine.
3. CoffeeB Cosmos
Best looking podless coffee machine
In terms of looks, the CoffeeB Cosmos is my favourite design so far. It looks quite similar to a bean to cup coffee machine, as it has a lever on the side to push down the coffee ‘pod’ and a hopper at the top that displays its coffee balls.
Speaking of which, the CoffeeB Cosmos uses compressed coffee balls that are covered in a thin layer of plant-based seaweed to keep them intact. They’re 100% garden compostable, so they can get in your garden compost or your food waste bin for easy disposal.
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Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and more.
In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!