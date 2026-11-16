CoffeeB takes on the Lavazza Tablì with its very own podless coffee machine – here’s why I’m obsessed with it

In Summary CoffeeB has launched its Cosmos Machine that uses CoffeeB coffee balls as pods

The CoffeeB coffee balls are available in five strengths / flavours and they’re 100% compostable

The CoffeeB Cosmos Machine Bundle is available for £229.99

2026 is the year of the podless pod coffee machine , and this latest model from CoffeeB has gone to the top of my wishlist. The CoffeeB Cosmos Machine uses small, compact coffee balls to make delicious single-serve coffee – but how will it measure up to the Lavazza Tablì?

The CoffeeB Cosmos Machine officially launched in June 2026, which was around the time the Lavazza Tablì announced its pre-orders. Due to its big brand name, Lavazza’s Tablì coffee machine quickly became recognised as one of the first pod coffee machines to not use capsules – instead, it uses 100% compostable coffee pucks that you can throw it with your food waste.

The CoffeeB Cosmos Machine is a similar concept to the Lavazza Tablì, and if anything, it looks more premium. Rather than having a bean shape, the CoffeeB Cosmos Machine looks more like a bean-to-cup model with its water tank at the back, lever on the side, and a hopper at the top which displays its coffee balls.

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That’s another difference from the Tablì as well. Instead of coffee pucks, the CoffeeB Cosmos Machine uses compressed coffee balls. While they’re not coated in plastic, the coffee balls have a thin layer of natural, plant-based seaweed to keep them protected and intact.

(Image credit: CoffeeB)

To use the CoffeeB Cosmos Machine, you simply pop one of the balls into the circular opening at the top, and push down the lever. The machine takes minimal time to heat up, and it has one-touch controls for you to choose your shot strength. It also automatically shuts itself off after a minute of non-use.

The coffee balls you can currently get with the CoffeeB Cosmos Machine include espresso, ristretto, lungo forte, decaffeinato and caramel. With 19 bar pressure, the CoffeeB Cosmos Machine extracts the perfect flavours and crema from each option to make a 40ml espresso shot.

Like the Tablì, the coffee balls are 100% garden compostable, so when the machine’s bin is full of grounds, you can dispose of them in your food waste bin or chuck them into your garden’s compost. After trying the Lavazza Tablì and giving it five stars, I’m now officially on board with podless coffee machines, and the CoffeeB Cosmos Machine is another great offering that promises tasty coffee and less waste.

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