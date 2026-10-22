Grind launches the best advent calendar for pod coffee drinkers – and you won’t believe the price

In Summary Grind has launched three coffee advent calendars for 2026

Options include pods, ground coffee and whole beans

All calendars are priced at £29.95

Grind has launched its new advent calendars for Christmas 2026. Catering for pod, grounds and whole bean coffee lovers, Grind’s new coffee advent calendars offer multiple blends in colourful 12-door packages – and you won’t believe the price.

Grind is definitely celebrating Christmas early this year, as the brand has launched its full Christmas collection , including bundles and its flavour of the season – chocolate orange. I’m not a pod coffee drinker, but I have to say that the standout from the range has to be the Grind Coffee Pod Advent Calendar.

Featuring a colourful Christmas store front design, the Grind Coffee Pod Advent Calendar includes 26 home-compostable pods and 17 different blends. The eagle-eyed of you will have noticed that 26 pods would take you to Boxing Day, but there’s actually a ‘bonus’ pod when you open the 25th door.

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Perfect for pod coffee machine users – including Nespresso owners as Grind pods are compatible with Nespresso machines – the Grind Coffee Pod Advent Calendar has lots of festive and classic flavours to enjoy. Without listing the entire contents and ruining the surprise, you can expect to find house, light and dark blends, and flavoured pods, like vanilla, pumpkin spice and pistachio.

The Grind Coffee Pod Advent Calendar also features Grind’s Christmas Blend which is a limited edition, festive coffee from Guatemala. This flavour is also available on Grind’s other 2026 advent calendars.

The other Grind advent calendars include options for ground coffee and whole bean coffee. Instead of 25 days, these calendars are only 12 days and include 12 single-origin coffees.

The Ground Coffee Advent Calendar and Whole Bean Coffee Advent Calendar both come with 18g daily sachets of grounds or beans. The coffee is sustainably sourced from places around the world, including Guatemala, Brazil, Kenya, and more, and are roasted in London.

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Alternative advent calendars – a.k.a options that aren’t chocolate! – typically tend to be quite expensive, so I was imagining the Grind advent calendars to be pricey. However, all options are available for £29.95, making them incredibly affordable and a nice early Christmas gift for yourself or a fellow coffee lover.