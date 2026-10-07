Every discounted LED face mask in Amazon's Prime Day sale for glowing skin on a budget

The internet can be a minefield when you're searching for one of the best LED face masks. There are endless options to choose from, with prices ranging from relatively affordable to eye-wateringly expensive, so that's where I come in as T3's resident LED face mask expert.

With Amazon's Big Deal Days currently underway, I've been through the listings and picked out the deals you actually need to know about.

All of the masks featured here have been approved by various healthcare organisations for use, so you can feel a little more confident about what you're putting on your skin – and, as an added bonus, the prices aren't too bad either.