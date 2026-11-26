Black Friday is a good time to invest in beauty tech, particularly if you've been curious about the latest gadgets promising to depuff, sculpt and give your skin a little extra attention.

Facial massage tools have become increasingly popular for their ability to help reduce the appearance of puffiness and create a more defined-looking complexion, and there are some brilliantly tempting discounts to explore this year.

Below, I've rounded up five beauty gadgets worth considering if you're interested in lymphatic drainage and facial sculpting, along with a closer look at how each one works and the benefits it can offer.

Save 23% (£30) Therabody Theraface Depuffing Wand: was £129 now £99 at Space NK UK The TheraFace Depuffing Wand combines heat and cold therapy to reduce puffiness and refresh tired-looking skin. Its heated setting is designed to encourage lymphatic drainage when used with gentle facial massage, whilst the cooling tip helps reduce the appearance of under-eye bags. Read more Read less ▼

Save 45% (£80.99) Shark DePuffi: was £179.99 now £99 at Amazon Shark's DePuffi uses InstaChill and InstaHeat technology to help reduce puffiness and give the face a more defined appearance. Its Gua Sha-inspired shape glides over the cheeks, jawline and neck, making it easy to incorporate massage into your routine. The cooling setting helps depuff, whilst heat encourages circulation and lymphatic flow. Read more Read less ▼

Save 30% (£149.70) Déesse Pro Sculpta: was £499 now £349.30 at Cult Beauty Global The Déesse PRO Sculpta takes a more advanced approach, combining EMS, radiofrequency and red LED light therapy. Designed to target different layers of the skin, it aims to improve the appearance of facial definition, support circulation and aid lymphatic drainage. It's a more comprehensive option for anyone interested in at-home facial sculpting and skin rejuvenation. Read more Read less ▼

Save 30% (£12.01) StylPro Microcurrent Face & Body Device: was £40 now £27.99 at Sephora UK Designed to target both the face and body, this StylPro device uses microcurrent technology to stimulate facial muscles and improve the appearance of tone and definition. Its dual metal spheres glide along the jawline, cheekbones and neck, making it a useful addition to a facial sculpting routine. Read more Read less ▼

Save 38% (£30.10) Medicube Mini Booster Pro Plus : was £80 now £49.90 at Amazon The Medicube Mini Booster Pro Plus is designed to boost your skincare routine, with three modes targeting radiance, skin texture and a smoother-looking complexion. It's worth noting that the separate Medicube Face Roller attachment is the better choice for facial sculpting and depuffing, with dedicated modes for skin definition and massage around the cheeks, jawline and neck. Read more Read less ▼