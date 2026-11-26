5 skincare gadgets discounted this Black Friday for lymphatic drainage and facial sculpting
The Black Friday beauty deals deserve a place on your radar
Black Friday is a good time to invest in beauty tech, particularly if you've been curious about the latest gadgets promising to depuff, sculpt and give your skin a little extra attention.
Facial massage tools have become increasingly popular for their ability to help reduce the appearance of puffiness and create a more defined-looking complexion, and there are some brilliantly tempting discounts to explore this year.
Below, I've rounded up five beauty gadgets worth considering if you're interested in lymphatic drainage and facial sculpting, along with a closer look at how each one works and the benefits it can offer.
The TheraFace Depuffing Wand combines heat and cold therapy to reduce puffiness and refresh tired-looking skin. Its heated setting is designed to encourage lymphatic drainage when used with gentle facial massage, whilst the cooling tip helps reduce the appearance of under-eye bags.
Read moreRead less▼
Shark's DePuffi uses InstaChill and InstaHeat technology to help reduce puffiness and give the face a more defined appearance. Its Gua Sha-inspired shape glides over the cheeks, jawline and neck, making it easy to incorporate massage into your routine. The cooling setting helps depuff, whilst heat encourages circulation and lymphatic flow.
Read moreRead less▼
The Déesse PRO Sculpta takes a more advanced approach, combining EMS, radiofrequency and red LED light therapy. Designed to target different layers of the skin, it aims to improve the appearance of facial definition, support circulation and aid lymphatic drainage. It's a more comprehensive option for anyone interested in at-home facial sculpting and skin rejuvenation.
Read moreRead less▼
Designed to target both the face and body, this StylPro device uses microcurrent technology to stimulate facial muscles and improve the appearance of tone and definition. Its dual metal spheres glide along the jawline, cheekbones and neck, making it a useful addition to a facial sculpting routine.
Read moreRead less▼
The Medicube Mini Booster Pro Plus is designed to boost your skincare routine, with three modes targeting radiance, skin texture and a smoother-looking complexion. It's worth noting that the separate Medicube Face Roller attachment is the better choice for facial sculpting and depuffing, with dedicated modes for skin definition and massage around the cheeks, jawline and neck.
Read moreRead less▼
Subscribe now so you don't miss out on the best prices this Black Friday, and discover exceptional deals that we know you'll love.
Lizzie is T3's Senior Staff Writer, covering the latest in smart home, lifestyle and beauty tech. From skincare gadgets to vacuum cleaners, she's your go-to for trends and top recommendations.
When not writing, Lizzie enjoys mooching around Bath, spending time with loved ones, or testing her review units – often during an enthusiastic cleaning spree!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.