I love my pizza oven , but I’m not using it very much at the moment, purely because it’s too dark and cold outside. Unfortunately, I can’t bring my pizza oven inside to make homemade pizzas, but this deal on the Ooni Volt 2 may have solved my problem.

Shop the Ooni Volt 2 deal

View the full Ooni Black Friday sale

Originally priced at £499, the Ooni Volt 2 has now dropped to £399 in the Ooni Black Friday sale, helping you save £100 (20%) on this indoor, electric pizza oven. 20% might not seem like a huge discount to some, but after doing some price checking, this is actually the cheapest price the Ooni Volt 2 has ever been.

In our Ooni Volt 2 review , our reviewer rated it highly, and commented that it “uses adaptive control to bring restaurant-grade performance into the kitchen, reaching searing temperatures that deliver leopard-spotted crusts and authentic flavour in minutes.”

If, like me, you’re wanting to make delicious, traditional pizzas but you don’t want to stand shivering outside to use your pizza oven, the Ooni Volt 2 is the perfect solution. As an indoor, electric model, it acts similar to an outdoor one, but it heats up and cooks quicker, while still using authentic pizza oven technology.

The Ooni Volt 2 comes with Ooni’s Pizza Intelligence oven control system. It allows users to adjust the oven’s temperature in real time for accurate, quick and consistent cooking. It can reach up to 450-degrees to make pizzas in just 90 seconds.

We saw first hand how quickly and efficiently the Ooni Volt 2 made pizzas in our review. Its high heat crisped up cheese and toppings, while thoroughly cooking the base and crusts and giving them those quintessential ‘leopard’ spots that you see at your favourite pizza restaurants.

You don’t just have to use a pizza oven to make pizza either. The Ooni Volt 2 can roast meats, fish, vegetables and even cakes, using its oven and grill modes, and it has a generous mouth that can fit pizzas up to 12-inches. Simply put, the Ooni Volt 2 is an attractive, versatile and high quality pizza oven that you should definitely add to your kitchen – especially when it’s at this low price.

If you fancy shopping somewhere else, the Ooni Volt 2 has also dropped to £399 at Amazon and Currys .