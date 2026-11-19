Gozney just dropped its Black Friday sale – and it’s cut £400 off my favourite pizza oven!
5 tried and tested Gozney pizza oven deals you should buy in the Black Friday sales
The early Black Friday sales are in full swing, and today, Gozney has finally dropped its own Black Friday deals – and I couldn’t be more excited.
Shop the Gozney Black Friday sale
Gozney makes some of the best pizza ovens on the market, and I should know – I’ve tested almost all of them, and I currently have one sitting in my garden. I use my Gozney pizza oven all the time throughout the summer, and even in the winter, if I can bear to stand outside in the cold!
Right now at Gozney, you can save up to £400 on its line-up of pizza ovens and accessories, including pizza peels, stands, thermometers and now. My top deal is on the Gozney Dome (Gen 2) XL which just got a £400 price cut.
To help you find the right deal for you, I’ve rounded up the best five Gozney pizza oven deals below. We’ve tried and tested all of them, so they come highly recommended from the T3 team.
Save £400 on the Gozney Dome (Gen 2) XL for Black Friday. The Gozney Dome (Gen 2) XL is a hybrid fuel pizza oven, so you can use wood, gas or charcoal to make your favourite pizzas. See my Gozney Dome (Gen 2) review for more details.
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The Gozney Arc XL is £150 cheaper at Gozney. Despite its compact size, its wide mouth can fit pizzas up to 16-inches, as well as other foods, like meat, fish and vegetables. Check out our Gozney Arc review for more details.
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The smaller version of the Gozney Arc Lite is now under £300 at Gozney. It uses gas to power your pizza oven, and has Gozney’s precision control lateral flame to ensure pizza has a crispy bottom and perfectly cooked toppings. See my Gozney Arc Lite review for more details.
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Ever wanted to take your pizza oven camping with you? Well, with the Gozney Tread you can, and it’s now £100 cheaper in the Gozney Black Friday sale. With handles on top and a lightweight design, the Gozney Tread is the perfect adventure cooking companion. Read our Gozney Tread review for more details.
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Now just £319.99, the Gozney Roccbox is a great beginner-friendly model if you’re just starting out with pizza ovens. A gas pizza oven, it also comes with the option of wood to add some authentic smokiness. See our Gozney Roccbox review for more details.
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Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and more.
In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
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