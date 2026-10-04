Vonhaus takes on Meaco with its new smart dehumidifiers – and they’ve arrived at the perfect time

QUICK SUMMARY Vonhaus has launched its 30L and 40L Smart Dehumidifiers ahead of the autumn-winter season. With prices starting at £209.99, the Vonhaus Smart Dehumidifiers have four modes, large tanks, and a special laundry setting.

With the colder months of the year approaching, Vonhaus has just dropped two new smart dehumidifiers , and they couldn’t have come at a better time. Available in 30L or 40L sizes, the Vonhaus Smart Dehumidifiers have multiple modes, including sleep and laundry settings, to tackle your damp and drying needs this autumn-winter.

Designed to extract excess moisture from the air, the Vonhaus Smart Dehumidifiers can tackle damp, condensation, mould and drying clothes. Both 30L and 40L versions have special laundry modes that manage the humidity and moisture that’s released by your clothes when they’re drying.

Speaking of modes, the Vonhaus Smart Dehumidifiers have four modes – Auto, Laundry, Sleep and Purify. The Auto mode lets you choose your target humidity, and when the dehumidifiers recognise any changes, they start up to return your room to your chosen level. It’ll stop itself when it falls 5% below your humidity target.

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When in Sleep mode, the Vonhaus Smart Dehumidifiers run at a lower speed, although they operate normally at 55dB which isn’t terribly disruptive, either. Purify mode allows the dehumidifiers to double as air purifiers , as they use their built-in PP, carbon and HEPA filters to trap dust, dirt and allergens from the air.

(Image credit: Vonhaus)

Both models are suitable for large rooms, with the 30L Smart Dehumidifier offering coverage in rooms up to 35m², and the 40L Smart Dehumidifier covering up to 55m². As you’ve probably guessed, the 30L model extracts up to 30L a day and has a 4L tank, while the 40L extracts up to 40L and has an extra large 7L tank.

Both models come in white, have built-in wheels so they’re easy to move from room to room, and come with a drainage hose for continuous drainage. The LED controls are at the top of the dehumidifiers, but you can also use them remotely by connecting them via Wi-Fi to the Tuya app. They’re also compatible with Alexa and Google Home.

As the weather shift approaches, and the darker, colder nights become the norm, a dehumidifier is an absolute must, and the new Vonhaus Smart Dehumidifiers are great options for your home. Available now , the 30L model is priced at £209.99 while the 40L version is £239.99 – both are currently on sale.