The Black Friday deals have officially hit the UK, and I’m currently deals hunting while sheltering from torrential rain. Winter is always cold and wet in this country, and the one appliance you definitely need during this time of year is a dehumidifier.

Dehumidifiers work to remove excess moisture and prevent damp, mould and condensation from building up in your home. They’re also immensely helpful if you’re trying to save money on drying your clothes, as most come with laundry modes which can speed up the drying process, without you having to use your money-draining tumble dryer.

Now is the best time to buy a dehumidifier, and with the Black Friday sales in full swing, there are a lot of cheap dehumidifier deals to be found – and I’ve found them for you! Below are the best seven dehumidifier Black Friday discounts from Meaco, ProBreeze, Bosch, Daewoo and more.

MeacoDry ABC 10L Dehumidifier: was £129.99 now £99.99 at Amazon The MeacoDry ABC 10L Dehumidifier is now under £100 in the Amazon Black Friday Week sale. It removes up to 10-litres of moisture from your home everyday, and its size makes it suitable for flats and bedrooms. Read more Read less ▼

Meaco 20L Dehumidifier and Air Purifier: was £259.99 now £189.99 at Amazon Another Meaco model, the Meaco 20L Dehumidifier doubles as an air purifier, and it’s now 27% cheaper than normal. Suited to medium or large homes, the Meaco 20L Dehumidifier and Air Purifier cleans your air all year round. Read more Read less ▼

ProBreeze 20L Dehumidifier with Laundry Mode: was £179.99 now £139.99 at Pro Breeze Save £40 on the ProBreeze 20L Dehumidifier with Laundry Mode at ProBreeze. This dehumidifier promises max extraction and has a specially designed laundry mode to dry your clothes faster and with less moisture output. Read more Read less ▼

Russell Hobbs Dehumidifier: was £154 now £98.99 at Currys The Russell Hobbs Dehumidifier has dropped to £98.99 at Currys. It has a 2.1-litre water tank which can remove up to 10 litres of water vapour a day. Its digital display also has an LED timer and a 24-hour timer. Read more Read less ▼

electriQ Premium 12L Dehumidifier: was £149.98 now £99.98 at Appliances Direct The 12-litre version of the electriQ Premium 12L Dehumidifier is now under £100 at Appliances Direct. Great for flats, this dehumidifier runs continuously at turbo speed in its laundry mode to quicken drying. It also uses less energy and costs roughly 5p an hour to run. Read more Read less ▼

Daewoo 12L Dehumidifier and Air Purifier: was £149 now £89.99 at Currys Save £59.01 on the Daewoo 12L Dehumidifier and Air Purifier in the Currys Black Friday sale. It has four operating modes, and is a full air treatment device that can be used all year round. Read more Read less ▼