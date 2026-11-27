Despite being T3’s resident air fryer expert, it took me a while to come around to air fryer cooking. When I moved into my house, it came with two ovens, so it seemed silly to me not to use them and to cook with an air fryer instead.

That was my mindset until I tried the Tower AIRX air fryer earlier this year. It quickly became my go-to way to cook chicken, vegetables, gnocchi and more – and in the Black Friday deals , this five-star air fryer is now the cheapest it’s ever been.

Shop the Tower 8-Litre AIRX AI Digital Air Fryer deal

Originally priced at £99.99, the Tower AIRX air fryer is now just £69.99 in the Tower Black Friday sale, saving you £30 on this premium, single basket air fryer.

In my Tower AIRX air fryer review , I gave it five stars, and commented that it “performs excellently, so much so that it’s hard to fault it… it makes delicious food quickly and efficiently.”

Tower 8-Litre AIRX AI Digital Air Fryer: was £99.99 now £69.99 at Tower Housewares Get 30% off the Tower AIRX air fryer in the Tower Black Friday sale. With a generous eight-litre basket, the Tower AIRX air fryer can cook large batches of food, and it comes with an extra crisper plate so you can make even more, making it perfect for meal prepping, batch cooking and family meals.

Despite being a single basket air fryer, the Tower AIRX air fryer has a large capacity, and I’ve found it can comfortably cook up to six chicken breasts or a whole pack of sausages. What I love about it is you don’t have to use much oil – oftentimes I don’t even use any – and the food doesn’t stick nor is there a huge clean-up.

The Tower AIRX air fryer comes with a touchscreen display which is easy to use, both manually and automatically. I prefer using the manual controls, but the AI-powered pre-sets are there if you want to cook foods like fries, steak, wings, prawns, cupcakes and fish.

As I said before, I really can’t fault the Tower AIRX air fryer, and it now sits in pride of place in my kitchen. I use it every week as part of my evening meals, and while the jury is still out on whether you need AI in an air fryer, the Tower AIRX air fryer excels in all areas – and at just £69.99 for Black Friday , this is the only air fryer deal worth buying in my opinion.