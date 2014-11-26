The best HTC One M8 cases and covers to buy 2015

Previous Next 6/11

HTC Dot View

We weren't completely won over by HTC's retro Dot View case, but there's no denying that it does add an extra cool factor to an already pretty impressive device. The rows of dots on the front can display a myriad of notifications including time and weather, plus, if you're using the Sense SMS and Email apps, message alerts. A quick double tap on the case brings up these details and you can even swipe down to activate voice dialling. We would like it to fit a bit better when it's open, as it just sort of flaps around the back.

Price: £34.99 | HTC | Buy it now on Amazon