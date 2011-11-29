Best Samsung Galaxy S2 cases and covers to buy in 2011

Keep your Android phone in the comfy confines of the leather pouch made from quality leather, features an aluminium protective lining to keep your S2 well protected. The pull out tab should mean you can be quick on the draw when you need to answer a call.

Price: £29.95

Link: Proporta

2/10
Ideal if you're taking your S2 out for a light run, the water-resistant armband is made from neoprene material for a comfortable fit on the arm and in no way interrupting your running rhythm.

Price: 24.95

Link: Belkin

3/10
A bumper case with a flexible stand that grips onto the inside of your car, letting you use the Galaxy S2 as a satnav. The grip also rotates through 90-degrees, for an altogether more satnav-y experience.

Price: £19.99

Link: Mobilefun

4/10
Helping to maintain that slender form this slim case comes with a screen protector and hosts a tough plastic shell to help protect your phone. Crucially though, it won't add any unnecessary bulk to your device.

Price: £15.95

Link: Mobile Fun

5/10
Made from "Next Generation Polymer", the flexible wraparound case should guard against the usual bumps and bruises, while custom cut outs ensures you have access to features like your 8-megapixel camera and microphone.

Price: $19.99

Link: Incipio

6/10
This official brightly-hued Samsung case offering uses mesh material to guard against bumps and scratches, and incorporates a design that will give you access to all those important S2 features. It also comes in a variety of shades if blue is not your colour...

Price: £11.95

Link: Mobile Fun

7/10
Offering a premium look for your smartphone protection, the UltraSlim hosts a soft velvet interior to keep your handset secure and cushioned. The pouch also cleans your S2 every time your remove it from its sleek surroundings.

Price: £29.95

Link: Sena Cases

8/10
Keeping your S2 scratch-free and protected from the odd bump or two, the Ultra Capsule has a rubberised finish for a comfortable grip and features a special coating to tackle the dreaded fingerprints.

Price: £19.95

Link: SGP

9/10
The steel snap-on case is textured to feel like corrugated metal, and with textured sides, should keep your Sammy Android smartphone firmly in your grip.

Price: £14.95

Link: Mobilefun

10/10
The stylish flip case has carbon fibre innards to keep your things lightweight, a real leather skin for added protection and access to all crucial ports and the great S2 camera.

Price: £26.95

Link: Amazon

