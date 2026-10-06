5 hidden Lego deals on Amazon you won't find on the main Prime Big Deal Days page – here are my top picks

Whenever there's a big sales event going on, you can bet there will be some great discounts on Lego sets. And the larger, adult builds suddenly make even more sense considering the savings you can get.

However, while Amazon has some good offers as part of its Prime Big Deal Days sales, which are now in full force, I've actually found some additional bargains off the beaten track. These aren't listed as Prime Deals, but are equally as good, if not better.

Save 20% Lego Donkey Kong Arcade: was £149.99 now £119.99 at Amazon The 1,367 piece Lego Donkey Kong Arcade set has only recently hit stores, but this deal gets you £30 off. Already reduced, there's also a voucher you can click on the listing to get you a further £10 off. Read more Read less ▼

Save 19% Lego E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial: was £119.99 now £96.99 at Amazon As with the Donkey Kong set, this build of everyone's favourite movie alien has an on-listing voucher that saves you extra money. Just make sure you click it for the biggest discount. Read more Read less ▼

Save £55 Lego Pokémon Pikachu and Poké Ball: was £179.99 now £124.99 at Amazon You can save a mighty 31% off the new Pikachu set with the same on-site voucher as the others above. The Pokémon sets have been incredibly popular since their launch this year, so I expect this one to go fast. Read more Read less ▼

There are plenty of other Lego sets available both in the Prime Big Deal Days sale and on the periphery. You can check out some of the other best hidden Lego deals here.

I am a collector myself (who is currently building the Lego PlayStation for a piece I plan to post soon), so am always on the look out for new projects. I'll also highlight a few other great deals I find over Amazon's Prime sales period.

Note, you might need to be a Prime member to make use of the deals I recommend and the vouchers many of them require to get the best prices. However, it's free for the first 30 days if you're not already a subscriber.