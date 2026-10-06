5 hidden Lego deals on Amazon you won't find on the main Prime Big Deal Days page – here are my top picks
Some of the best Lego deals aren't immediately obvious during the Prime Big Deal Days sale
Whenever there's a big sales event going on, you can bet there will be some great discounts on Lego sets. And the larger, adult builds suddenly make even more sense considering the savings you can get.
However, while Amazon has some good offers as part of its Prime Big Deal Days sales, which are now in full force, I've actually found some additional bargains off the beaten track. These aren't listed as Prime Deals, but are equally as good, if not better.
The 1,367 piece Lego Donkey Kong Arcade set has only recently hit stores, but this deal gets you £30 off. Already reduced, there's also a voucher you can click on the listing to get you a further £10 off.
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As with the Donkey Kong set, this build of everyone's favourite movie alien has an on-listing voucher that saves you extra money. Just make sure you click it for the biggest discount.
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You can save a mighty 31% off the new Pikachu set with the same on-site voucher as the others above. The Pokémon sets have been incredibly popular since their launch this year, so I expect this one to go fast.
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The jewel in Lego's crown, this 9,023 piece Star Wars Death Star build is magnificent – especially when there's more than £100 off.
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If you're not looking to spend £100s on your next Lego build, consider this smaller Back to the Future set. I already have it in my collection and it looks great on my shelf. Again, remember to tick the voucher box.
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There are plenty of other Lego sets available both in the Prime Big Deal Days sale and on the periphery. You can check out some of the other best hidden Lego deals here.
I am a collector myself (who is currently building the Lego PlayStation for a piece I plan to post soon), so am always on the look out for new projects. I'll also highlight a few other great deals I find over Amazon's Prime sales period.
Note, you might need to be a Prime member to make use of the deals I recommend and the vouchers many of them require to get the best prices. However, it's free for the first 30 days if you're not already a subscriber.
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Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
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