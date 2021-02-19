Silentnight Airmax duvet review: This surprise hit takes airflow to the next level

Silentnight has a bit of a reputation in the UK market as a 'safe' brand. As the O.G. of bedding companies, you'd expect a Silentnight duvet to be solid, reliable, family friendly and good value. Rightly or wrongly, though, it's not a brand we immediately think of as 'innvovative'.

But getting our hands on the Silentnight Airmax Duvet has made us reconsider. Because not only is this a very well made duvet, it boasts a surprisingly thoughtful and forward-looking design too. In fact, this product got us quite excited – it's amongst the best duvets we've tried. Read our Silentnight Airmax Duvet review to find out why...

Silentnight Airflow duvet: construction

The Airmax has a soft microfibre cover and hollow fibre filling made from polyester, which is standard for a duvet. The stitching is competent, but again, standard. Yet that's only one part of the story.

As the name suggests, the design of the Silentnight Airmax is all about boosting airflow. That's crucial if you want to keep cool on a hot night, of course. But it's equally important for keeping you warm on a cold one, because it's the warmed-up air inside a duvet that you rely on to keep you toasty. Silentnight has set out to achieve this through perforated 'air-mesh' walls, which line the duvet's edges and provide maximum breathability and circulation. The Airmax also houses a pocket of air between its layers, providing extra insulation.

This duvet is available in UK Single, Double, King and Super King Sizes. Not sure what you need? Head to our mattress size guide, which includes bedding info.

Silentnight Airflow duvet review: Comfort level

The air-mesh walls are both stylish and well constructed. In fact, just by looking at them, you can see how much they help to keep the duvet 'inflated', providing a plumped-up look and feel. In short, you get an extra couple of inches of duvet 'height', despite it having a light and cloud-like feel overall.

In practice, we found this duvet felt soft and squidgy; in a good way. Being so plumped up, it has a reassuring heft but still feels cosy, whether you're lying in bed or wrapping it around you on the sofa. And thanks to the clever approach to airflow, it really does feel warmer than you'd expect.

We wouldn't necessarily echo Silentnight's claim that's it an 'all season' duvet. But there's certainly a degree of temperature regulation that means it's suitable for more than one season.

Beyond that, the Silentnight Airmax is machine washable at 40°C, and you can put it in the tumble drier, making it a practical choice for busy families. Also note that it's hypoallergenic, making it a good buy for anyone with allergies or respiratory ailments.

Silentnight Airflow duvet review: The small print

The Silentnight Airflow retails at £36 for a Single (135 x 200mm), £45 for a Double (200 x 200m), £52 for a King (220 x 225m) costs £52, and £57 for a Super King (220 x 260mm).

Silentnight duvets can be delivered to the UK mainland and Northern Ireland only, and come with a five-year manufacturer’s guarantee. On average, products can be delivered from 10 days. Deliveries take place from Monday to Friday, 8am-7pm. If there is no one to accept delivery, a card will be left to allow delivery to be re-arranged.

Silentnight Airflow duvet review: Verdict

Without the innovative airflow system, this would be a standard duvet, made with standard materials, and sold at a standard price with standard terms and conditions. Nothing, in short, to write home about. But the addition of the well-constructed air-mesh walls raises the duvet to next-level status.

These do a great job in adding volume and heft, and providing a degree of temperature regulation, making this duvet excellent value overall. We would heartily recommend it for anyone looking for a good quality duvet at a reasonable price.