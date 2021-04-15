Nectar Mattress Protector review: a top-quality waterproof protector with a luxurious feel

Today's best mattress protectors are designed to keep your mattress clean and fresh, and prolong its lifespan. The Nectar mattress protector is waterproof to protect your bed from spills, ideal for enjoying those morning teas without worry, or if you have little ones who often want to join you in bed.

The Nectar Mattress Protector is made with an 100% Tencel top layer. In the world of mattress protectors, this is top-notch, promising a silky-smooth feel, and it's apparently more absorbent and breathable than cotton. So I put it to the test to find out if it truly lives up to the small-print. Read on for my full Nectar mattress protector review (note, the UK and US Nectar mattress protectors are different – I'm reviewing the UK model here).

Mattress protectors are designed to provide a barrier against spills, dust and allergens. If you want something to add padding to your bed, you'll want to check our ranking of the best mattress toppers instead.

Nectar Mattress Protector review: design and features

There's a lot of thought that has gone into the construction of the Nectar mattress protector. It includes a top layer of 100% Tencel – a fibre made from the wood pulp of specialised trees that are grown and replaced in tree farms. Not only is this more breathable than cotton, but it's also a reassuringly eco-friendly option. This is followed by a completely waterproof polyurethane layer and finally, a skirt made of 100% polyester. These protectors will fit any mattress up to 32cm deep.

Note that for for hygiene reasons it's non-returnable unless unopened or faulty. It comes with a handy 2-year warranty for any major defects.

Nectar Mattress Protector review: performance and comfort

The first thing to note is that the Nectar mattress protector is soft and silky to the touch. It's nice and stretchy to fit snugly over and under the corners of the mattress. Unlike other waterproof protectors that can feel scratchy or stiff when you're moving around in bed, this mattress is ‘quiet'. This certainly adds to the comfort under your bed linen, and it's easy to forget that it's even there.

It is also noticeably cooler on those muggy nights. In fact, this is an ideal option if you're someone prone to overheating at night. In addition, this material is contouring, so if you, like me, tend to toss and turn at night, it won't restrict your mattress' ability to contour to your body.

Plus, the mattress firmly stays put, thanks to its stretchy and robust design, which puts an end to any corners being disturbed.

Now for the water test! Rather than spilling a cup of tea all over it, I decided on the safer option of spraying water from a bottle. I could immediately see the water droplets remain on the surface, and not one went through the material. Result!

As someone who suffers from allergies, its dust and allergen resistance is a bonus, and it's machine washable up to a whopping 90C, so you can always keep it clean and fresh. This one's unfortunately not suitable for tumble drying, though.

Nectar Mattress Protector review: verdict

If you're looking for a practical yet luxurious mattress protector, the Nectar Mattress Protector is a great option. It's well constructed to a high standard, and feels silky soft and comfortable. Not only is it ‘quiet' and contouring to your mattress at night, but it also keeps you considerably cooler, which always bodes well for a great night's sleep! This is down to its special Tencel top layer and breathable material. It's 100% waterproof which is always handy, and is dust and anti-allergen.

We think this offers great value for money, given how good quality it is. Overall, a high performance, functional mattress protector that is easy to maintain, and should keep your mattress in top condition for a long while.