Logitech G733 Lightspeed Wireless RGB gaming headset review

There’s no arguing that the Logitech G733 Lightspeed Wireless RGB gaming headset is eye-catching. Even those who aren’t partial to tapered, rectangular ear cups would agree that it looks different from many other gaming headsets out there.

Something that people have come to expect from headsets that put a whole lot of focus on looks, however, is that they don’t always sound good. Not to the same level as the best gaming headsets out there.

That isn’t the case here. Logitech G733 doesn’t just sound immersive, especially thanks to that virtual surround sound feature that Logitech snuck in there. It also comes with a host of customizations so you can truly make it your own, from its suspension straps to its mic EQ, as well as features you won’t always find in wireless gaming headsets.

That’s perhaps the Logitech G733’s greatest strength. It draws you in with its looks, sweeps you off your feet with its sound quality and feature set, and then seals the deal with comfort.

Logitech G733 gaming headset in white (Image credit: Michelle Rae Uy)

Logitech G733 Lightspeed Wireless RGB review: Design and setup

There are so many things I love about the Logitech G733 Lightspeed Wireless RGB’s design, I hardly know where to start. But, the first thing you must know is that it comes in four different colors – the usual black, white, blue, and the unusual lilac. More recently, Logitech also rolled out a special edition KDA, which is essentially white with black and blue trimmings.

Those who are looking for a fresh take on the usual gamer aesthetic will certainly appreciate all the color options here. As much as they will the tapered trapezoidal shape of its ear cups and its equally unique headband, which unlike other headbands has an open middle likely in Logitech’s attempt to make this gaming headset as light as it is.

And, make no mistake, the Logitech G733 is light – perhaps the lightest I’ve ever tested. At 278g, it’s lightness certainly works to its advantage. Coupled with its gently firm grip, wonderfully plush and breathable ear foams, and soft to touch suspension strap, this headset is so comfortable to wear, you can do so for hours without experiencing pressure or any sort of discomfort.

Logitech has gone all out with its looks, making its suspension strap removable and reversible as well as available in five different colors, with each extra strap only costing $9.99. There are five different mic covers as well, sold as a set for the same price. The idea is that you can mix and match depending on your mood or your rig’s theme or whatever floats your boat really. In fact, if you’re a collector, you might even go for gold and get the whole lot, headphones and all.

Simply put, this headset gives a whole new dimension to gaming fun. And, while there are many headsets out there that offer similar customizations, we haven’t really seen one quite to this extent, which makes it all the more unique.

That’s without mentioning its RGB lighting. While RGB lighting is fairly common on gaming headsets, you’d be hard-pressed to see them on wireless ones as they tend to be a massive drain on the battery. Ever the trailblazer, Logitech trims it with four lighting zones total – two lining the front of each ear cup, all customizable via the Logitech G Hub software.

As far as the more technical aspects of the design, the Logitech G733 does take on a more minimalist approach. On the left ear cup, there’s just a detachable mic whose stem is pliable, a power button that turns it on with one quick press, a customizable mute button that’s textured to differentiate it from the power button, a volume dial, and a USB-C port for charging.

Bluetooth connectivity isn’t on hand, which is a bit disappointing. However, it does come with the LIGHTSPEED wireless receiver that connects to a USB-A port and is pretty fantastic when it comes to range and reliability of connection.

(Image credit: Michelle Rae Uy)

Logitech G733 Lightspeed Wireless RGB review: Software

The Logitech G733 Lightspeed Wireless RGB uses the Logitech G Hub software for setting adjustments and customizations. There’s plenty here to do, more than I had originally expected, in fact.

The most basic sliders here are sound volume, mic volume and Sidetone, as well as bass and treble. There’s also a toggle to enable Advanced EQ, which gives you access to a 10-band EQ and a small slew of audio presets fine-tuned for specific media like FPS games and movies as well as the option to create and save your own EQ presets.

Enabling the surround sound opens even more customizations. You’re able to select from three surround sound modes: Entertainment, Gaming and Sports, as well as three DTS Super Stereo modes: front, wide, and traditional. Furthermore, you can adjust the volume for bass and each of the seven virtual channels.

Those are just for the headphones, by the way. There’s another tab for microphone customizations, another for assignments, and one more for the RGB lighting.

The microphone can be configured to adjust its input gain, output level, and turn Blue Voice on or off. With Blue Voice on, you can even adjust things like voice EQ, noise reduction and high-pass filter, or select a specific yet also configurable Blue Voice filter. Meanwhile, the RGB lighting zones can also be individually personalized in terms of effect, color, change rate, and brightness.

With all these customizations you can do and profiles you can make, we only wish that Logitech had given it onboard memory. Of course, forgoing one probably had a lot to do with trying to make it as light as possible, but with it being wireless and extremely customizable – not to mention, PS4-compatible – users will rightly expect the ability to retain a profile or two when going from one device to another. Sadly, in its current iteration, that isn’t possible.

Logitech G733 gaming headset in blue (Image credit: Logitech)

Logitech G733 Lightspeed Wireless RGB review: Performance and Battery Life

A few years ago, gaming headsets weren't really known for delivering great sound quality, focusing more instead on booming bass more than anything else. That isn’t the case now. A small number of gaming headsets have been straddling that audiophile line while quite a few have been working to deliver sound that’s, at the very least, pleasing to the ears.

The Logitech G733 Lightspeed Wireless RGB belongs in the latter category. It sounds great, with plenty of bass and pleasant high end. The bass isn’t very deep, so don’t expect a lot of rumble, and the high end isn’t as detailed. However, they are present alongside lots of mids, which make the headset sound warm and frankly, fun.

Testing this with games like It Takes Two, Valheim, Sims 4, and Cyberpunk 2077, I found everything to be very present. Although the sound isn’t particularly detailed, I could hear all the elements in the games clearly. It also has a lot of richness to it because of the mid boost.

When it comes to soundstage, it isn’t very wide with the surround sound off, although the sound imaging is still accurate enough that I could pinpoint where all the game elements are coming from.

Toggle that surround sound on, and you’ll notice a world – or perhaps just a dimension – of difference. That is, this surround sound feature makes the soundstage feel a lot wider and a bit more three-dimensional while also bringing up the volume of ambient and background sounds a lot more.

I’m not going through the slew of mic customizations and presets in this review. I’m sure that you’ll have fun exploring those yourself. A few things are worth talking about here, however. Blue Voice, for example, pushes the mid-highs so that your voice pops a bit more. The only thing is, there’s also noticeably more sibilance.

Of course, you can also make your own tweaks on the three-band voice EQ. It doesn’t allow for massive adjustments, but it’s definitely enough to make your voice sound a bit more like how you want to sound.

Noteworthy Blue Voice presets, which are also customizable via the three-band EQ, are the High Voice Loud, which boosts bass for high-pitched voices, Low Voice Loud, which tempers the low end, and the AM and FM Radio resets that sound exactly like you’d expect.

Logitech gives its wireless receiver a 20-meter range, and that sounds accurate. I’ve taken this headset into other rooms and closed the door, and it’s maintained that connection. In fact, I’ve left my apartment, shut the door behind me, and walked down the hallway, and it hasn’t yet failed me. You might hear some tiny crackling sounds here and there when you’re farther away and there’s a wall between you and the receiver, but you won’t lose that connection.

As is expected, its 29-hour battery life is cut down to 20 hours with the RGB lighting on. However, 20 hours is still a lot. Even if you game for 10 hours a day, you’re still only charging every two days. That’s darn impressive.

(Image credit: Michelle Rae Uy)

Logitech G733 Lightspeed Wireless RGB Gaming Headset review: Price and Verdict

At $129.99/£129.99, the Logitech G733 Lightspeed Wireless RGB isn’t going to be an easy sell to most people. Still, that price tag is pretty standard for gaming headsets of its caliber. If you haven’t invested in high-quality gaming gear yet, I can tell you right now that, although there are exceptions, when you pay more, you get more.

To give this headset its due credit however, you really don’t need to compare it to the best gaming headsets out there to realize its worth. It doesn’t just look, feel and sound good. It also shatters stereotypes and adds its own unique touches while still maintaining its versatility, allowing its users access to a slew of customizations and personalizations.

Simply put, the Logitech G733 Lightspeed Wireless RGB blazes its own trail and does so incredibly well, you’ll be remiss to give it a miss.