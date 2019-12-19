GoPro Hero 8 Black review: price, release date and our verdict

The arrival of the GoPro Hero 8 Black has seemed like a long train running for the most rabid GoPro fans, but finally the wait is over: the successor to the ground-breaking Hero 7 Black is here, and it has some very big shoes to fill.

So has GoPro done enough with the Hero 8 Black to meet such high expectations? And has GoPro stuffed its new flagship action shooter with enough features to take on the very well-equipped and aggressively priced DJI Osmo Action? Especially with the latter’s inclusion of an integrated front-facing screen?

Well, we’ve spent some quality time with the GoPro Hero 8 Black since its release to create this review, using it both on the dirt track and in the ocean, and can say that there are some big wins here – and one very obvious frustration, the extent of how much it frustrates you depends upon why you’re thinking about buying a GoPro Hero 8 Black.

The GoPro Hero 8 Black action camera was first made available for pre-order from GoPro.com in October 2019, with shipments starting on Tuesday 15 October. The Hero 8 is now available to buy at major retail partners around the world, with an RRP of £379.99/$399.99, including from GoPro itself.

How does that price compare to its older sibling, the Hero 7 Black, and its arch rival the DJI Osmo Action? Well, the Hero 7 Black has now dropped to an official RRP of £319.99/$329.99, while the Osmo Action has an RRP of £329/$350.

If you want to see how the Osmo Action stacks up against the Hero 8 Black, read our GoPro Hero 8 Black vs DJI Osmo Action head-to-head review. For an in-depth break-down of how the DJI Osmo Action compares to the Hero 7 Black, read our GoPro Hero 7 Black vs the DJI Osmo Action comparison.

Before we delve into our review of the new flagship GoPro, let's take a minute to drool over the Hero 8 Black action camera in all its glory:

GoPro Hero 8 Black review: first impressions

With a refined body and a host of other innovations, the Hero 8 Black seizes the throne previously occupied by the Hero 7 Black. That means GoPro’s latest model now sits atop the revered Hero action camera range. The GoPro Max 360-degree camera also launches this month, but will stand apart from the Hero range.

So the new GoPro Hero action camera line-up is as follows:

The Hero 7 White will no longer be available, and the 360-degree Max will replace the GoPro Fusion.

So, about that ‘disappointment’… Vloggers and anyone else hoping to see an integrated front-facing display on the Hero 8 Black action camera, as found on its biggest challenger, the DJI Osmo Action, are out of luck. If you want a front-facing screen on the Hero 8 Black, you will need to buy one separately – so at an additional cost – in the form of a GoPro ‘Mod’ called the Display Mod – more on these new GoPro accessories later.

Want to know how the new GoPro compares to DJI's first ever action camera? Then check out our GoPro Hero 8 Black vs DJI Osmo Action head-to-head.

Another big rumour doing the rounds these past few months is that the Hero 8 Black might be powered by a next-gen GoPro System on Chip. That’s untrue: the GP1 Chip sits under the hood of the new GoPro, just as it did on the Hero 6 Black and Hero 7 Black.

Regardless, GoPro seems confident that a combination of the Hero 8 Black’s tweaked casing, new easy-to-use video modes, and a slicker, more powerful version of its vaunted HyperSmooth image stabilising software, together with a raft of other functionalities and enhancements, packs enough of a punch to make up for the lack of an integrated front-facing display. We’re about to find out if that’s true…

The Hero 8 Black action camera costs £379.99 / $399.99. US pre-orders with GoPro start shipping from 15 October, and the camera will be available to buy from retailers as of 20 October. We’re still awaiting confirmation on the UK release dates, and will let you know as soon as we hear.

That price may seem steep at first considering you can now buy a GoPro Hero 7 Black or a DJI Osmo Action for £319.99. So is the Hero 8 Black really worth the extra £60 – and that’s without the cost of those optional Mods?

GoPro Hero 8 Black review: spec

Weight: 126g (no frame required)

Dimensions: 66.3W x 48.6H x 28.4D (mm)

Video: 4K60, 2.7K120, 1080P240

Photo: 12MP

Max video bit rate: 100Mbps (4K)

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth

App: GoPro App integrated with Quik

SoC: GP1 Chip

Digital lenses: SuperView, Wide, Linear, Narrow

Burst: 12MP 3, 5, 10 and 30fps with burst options of 1, 3, 6 and 10 seconds

Time Lapse: 0.5, 1, 2, 5, 10, 30-second and 1, 2, 5 and 30-minute intervals

TimeWarp 2.0: 2x, 5x,10x 15x and 30x recording speeds

Night Lapse: 4, 5, 10, 15, 20, 30-second and 1, 2, 5 and 30-minute intervals

Touchscreen: Intuitive 2-inch LCD

Waterproofing: 10m (33ft) without a case

GPS: Yes

Voice control: Yes

Microphones: three

Battery: removable 1220mAh lithium-ion

Stabilisation: HyperSmooth 2.0 with High and Boost options

HDR: SuperPhoto, auto HDR processing

Live Streaming: Yes, via app

Other: Portrait mode, auto orientation

Memory storage: microSD with at least class 10 or UHS-I rating

GoPro Hero 8 Black review: design and setup

At first glance, the Hero 8 Black looks pretty similar to its predecessor, but its body appears sleeker, has cleaner lines and a lens that’s not quite as prominent, despite being marginally larger in size than the Hero 7 Black. The GoPro Hero 8 Black measures 62.3W x 44.9H x 33D (mm), while the Hero 7 Black measures 66.3W x 48.6H x 28.4D (mm).

Crucially, the Hero 8 Black does away with the faff of having to seat the camera in an additional frame (required by the Hero 7 Black, DJI Osmo Action and other GoPro rivals) to mount the camera. Instead, two ‘folding fingers’ hinge out from the base of the GoPro and fit directly to a mount or whatever accessory you choose to use. These fingers are magnetically held flat against the base when not required. It’s a neat new addition.

A quality rubberised finish covers much of the face and edges of the rear of the camera, helping to prevent potential slippage from your hands. And though lighter than its predecessor (126g vs 142g of the Hero 7 Black in a frame), the new GoPro’s metal construction still feels pleasingly weighty.

The camera feels bombproof, and essentially it is. We inadvertently discovered this during a mountain bike ride during testing – we crashed and the rear drop-out mounted Hero 8 Black went through our rear wheel upon impact. Spokes were bent and the rim was buckled, but the GoPro came away unscathed and carried on recording video throughout the ordeal. The Hero 8 Black also survived bumping off roots, being whipped by brambles, and getting churned and bashed about while surfing, all without sustaining a scratch.

Though unavailable for test at the time of writing, there’s a new system of accessories, called ‘Mods’ (short for modular), designed for use with the frameless GoPro Hero 8 Black. There are three Mods in total:

Display Mod – flip-up screen that connects via Media Mod ($79.99/£79.99)

Media Mod – boosts audio with a shotgun mic ($79.99/£79.99)

Light Mod – adds 200 lumens and 200 lux 1m to optimise lighting during shoots ($49.99/£49.99)

Want the bad news? GoPro isn’t making these Mods available until December. We don’t know why that is, but it’s slightly baffling. Especially the Display Mod – considering how the DJI Osmo Action kicked down GoPro’s front door with its snazzy front-facing display, you’d think GoPro would have made the Mods available for shipping at the same time as the Hero 8 Black. Anyway…

While not massively practical for the Hero 8 Black’s chief function as an action camera, these Mods are funky and should boost the GoPro’s appeal to vloggers and anyone else looking for a premium compact and lightweight video production tool. We were not given the Mods to use during our review of GoPro’s new action camera, so at this time we cannot state the following:

1. How they work with the frameless design

2. How effective they are

GoPro Hero 8 Black review: features and usability

Pleasingly, and as expected from action camera royalty, the Hero 8 Black is super-simple to get to grips with straight out of the box. Charge it using the supplied USB-C cable, fire it up, choose from video, photo or time-lapse mode and away you go.

In video mode, the rear touchscreen enables you to scroll through four presets, each designed to suit a range of scenarios. These presets are called Standard, Activity, Cinematic and Slo-Mo. Each of them can be customised to suit your needs, and you also have the ability to create an extra six custom presets and add them to an easy-access list.

The default video presets are:

Standard : records at 1080 and is ideal for shooting slower moving subjects

: records at 1080 and is ideal for shooting slower moving subjects Activity : with a resolution of 2.7k and a frame-rate of 60fps, this is the one for capturing intense activities and fast moving subjects

: with a resolution of 2.7k and a frame-rate of 60fps, this is the one for capturing intense activities and fast moving subjects Cinematic : Records at the maximum 4K video resolution with a 16:9 – rather than the standard 4:3

: Records at the maximum 4K video resolution with a 16:9 – rather than the standard 4:3 Slo-Mo: Creates HD video with a frame rate of 240FPS and is ace for high speed action

Similarly, in photo mode you have four customisable options to choose from: Photo, LiveBurst, Burst and Night, plus the ability to create and store your own custom settings here.

The default photo presets are:

Photo : captures a single, unprocessed image

: captures a single, unprocessed image LiveBurst : records the moments 1.5 seconds before and after your shot, allowing you to choose the best frame

: records the moments 1.5 seconds before and after your shot, allowing you to choose the best frame Burst : records a rapid succession of images at 30FPS when you depress the shutter

: records a rapid succession of images at 30FPS when you depress the shutter Night: automatically uses slower shutter speeds allowing you to record images in very low light

Time Lapse video mode enables you to easily create static, time-lapse sequences. Or, using the updated TimeWarp 2.0 function, you can create moving, handheld sequences ideal for travelling over a distance, or for conveying the passage of time. A nifty new feature enables you to switch between real-time and time-lapse recording with a tap of the touchscreen – a facility that we felt actively encouraged us to get creative and inject more fun into our videos.

Recording in low light conditions including at night? Try out the Night Lapse video mode, or play around with Slo-Mo (8x) to highlight the juicy parts of your action edits.

Like the Hero 7 Black, the Hero 8 Black responds to a range of voice commands, which can be handy when doing an activity that requires both hands. GoPro reckons the camera can handle 14 commands in 11 languages and 6 accents. However, when moving at speed or doing any activity with background noise, we found that the GoPro did not always pick up our instructions – frustratingly, we had issues when mountain biking and surfing.

While you can edit your images and videos using the camera, you get a far greater range of options and applications when using the GoPro App. Once synced via Bluetooth with your Hero 8 Black, the app enables you to control your new GoPro via your device. It also enables you to stream to YouTube and Facebook Live, to offload your content locally or to GoPro’s cloud service (subscription fees apply). And with it you can edit your clips and instantly create cool looking videos using Quik and its in-built themes.

GoPro Hero 8 Black review: video and stills

The GoPro Hero 8 Black’s stills and video are incredibly rich and detailed. This is particularly apparent when filming at 4K60. While the video resolution may be the same as its predecessor, a superior bit rate at 100Mbps (compared to the Hero 7 Black’s 78Mbps) improves data transmission and produces an even better, studio-quality image as a result.

GoPro’s massively impressive image stabilisation software, HyperSmooth, dominated headlines when the Hero 7 Black landed, so it’s little surprise that HyperSmooth 2.0 takes centre stage on this new flagship camera.

The most significant update is that HyperSmooth 2.0 stabilisation is now available across all video modes and resolutions, which is BIG news. In addition, you also now have the luxury of increasing the level of stabilisation further by running HyperSmooth 2.0 in High or Boost setting.

While the differences between unstabilised and HyperSmooth-stabilised footage are impressive, the additional gains from High and Boost mode are marginal – not a massive problem when HyperSmooth is already the most impressive action camera image stabilisation available.

The options for photo processing are pretty similar to those on the Hero 7 Black but with a few additions. SuperPhoto automatically selects the best image processing for your shot, while HDR uses processing best suited for use in well-lit conditions with slower moving subjects/surroundings. Also, you now have the option to save your images as unprocessed raw files as well as in jpeg format.

This still was taken by T3 using the Hero 8 Black action camera during a recent UK surfing trip (Image credit: GoPro)

GoPro Hero 8 Black review: verdict

Incredibly easy to use, all while yielding seriously stunning results, the GoPro Hero 8 Black action camera is a very impressive piece of kit. Boasting HyperSmooth 2.0 image stabilisation and a host of other enhanced features, this is the most feature-laden action cam we’ve ever tested.

The unique frame-less design and incoming range of compatible Mods enables you to expand the Hero 8 Black’s huge capabilities beyond pure action shooting. This is good news for vloggers and anyone who wants to document their travels. The fact that you’ll have to wait a little while to buy those Mods is frustrating.

If you’re new to action cameras and want the very best features, the GoPro Hero 8 Black should be your top choice. However, with image resolution essentially remaining the same as its predecessor, it’s less of an essential purchase for Hero 7 Black owners; that is still one heck of an action camera.

That said, if your budget doesn’t stretch to £379.99, the GoPro Hero 7 Black is now priced at a superbly reasonable £319.99. So then it becomes a choice between that GoPro and the equally impressive DJI Osmo Action. Unsure how they compare? Check out our Hero 7 Black vs DJI Osmo Action comparison piece.

For those of you who are vloggers first and action photographers/videographers second, and so ‘seeing at a glance’ whether you’re perfectly in frame is the most important action cam feature, check out the DJI Osmo Action. Because while you will be able to add a flip-up display to the Hero 8 Black via the Display Mod, GoPro won’t be releasing this screen Mod until December.

And though we don’t yet know the pricing for the screen Display Mod, sling that cost on top of the Hero 8 Black’s £379.99 and you’re suddenly breaking the £400+ barrier. That’s quite a price tag compared to the aggressively priced DJI Osmo Action, which retails for £319.99 and already sports an integrated front-facing display. For pro action photographers though, money isn’t so much of a consideration.

Ultimately, when it comes to the true nature of an action camera – so a compact, rugged cam that can handle whatever you throw at it and still live to tell the tale – GoPro continues to lead the pack with the impressive Hero 8 Black. Action photography just hit a new level.