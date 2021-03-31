Asus ROG Delta S gaming headset review: top-notch audio for games and more

One look at the Asus ROG Delta S cans and you know we're dealing with a contender for one of the best gaming headsets on the market at the moment: they're stylish, they come with RGB lighting support, and they have the Asus badge of quality on them as well.

That good first impression continues when you check out the specs, with the headphones supporting everything from 7.1 surround sound to MQA (Master Quality Authenticated) high-resolution audio support. This is an impressive all-round package for audiophiles.

What's the Asus ROG Delta S headset actually like to use though? We'll cover everything you need to know about it, including the devices that you can connect it up to, the audio performance and plenty more, to help you decide whether or not it's the right buy for you.

Asus ROG Delta S review: design and setup

The Asus ROG Delta S is mostly plastic, save for the steel frame at the top, and the headband and ear cups are well cushioned with memory foam. On the left ear cup you get simple volume and lighting controls (you can toggle through several lighting modes on the headset itself, but for the full range of customisation options you need to install the free Armoury Crate software from the Asus website). Connection is via a wired, nicely braided USB-C cable (a USB-A adapter is included too, if you need it).

We've got no complaints at all about the design of the Asus ROG Delta S: its aesthetics are appealing and it's comfortable to wear. We like the textured feel of the black plastic, and the numbering on the steel frame along the top is useful too – it helps you remember your preferred configuration for the next time you put this on your head. It's a headset that looks and feels well-built, and it's comfortable enough for long gaming sessions (it weighs in at just 300 grams). The ear cups rotate too, for added flexibility.

Then there's the RGB lighting of course – you're not really going to notice it while you're wearing the headphones, but it's something that will add an extra touch of sophistication to the look of your gaming rig. You get a whole host of colour options to pick from (on Windows, at least), and the lighting manages to be effective and eye-catching without being overly distracting. You can of course sync the lighting up with any other compatible Asus gear you might have.

The Asus ROG Delta S software only works with PCs, but otherwise you can use the headset with just about any device that accepts a USB input: Macs, mobile devices, consoles, and the Nintendo Switch. We tested the device with a Windows PC and setup was just about instant, with the headphones and the connected mic appearing as output and input options in a second or two.

Asus ROG Delta S review: features and performance

The Asus ROG Delta S pipes through full and rich sound that impresses in its clarity at every volume level – no matter whether you're gaming or listening to your music library. With 50 mm neodymium magnet drivers, support for high-resolution MQA files (offered by services such as Tidal), and quad DAC technology that processes four different tone ranges separately, this is up there with the very best options in its price range for the quality of the audio it can produce.

Not only are the quietest and most delicate sounds well handled in your games, the virtual 7.1 surround sound does a fantastic job of making you feel like you're right in the middle of a scene as well. We should mention too how well the headset handles the balance between dialogue and other sounds during gaming, and we had no problems being heard while using the detachable unidirectional boom mic (though in terms of design this doesn't feel quite as premium as the rest of the headset).

We're also pleased to say that the Asus ROG Delta S headset is very comfortable to wear, even for extended periods of time – as well as being lightweight overall, the headset has plenty of padding on the ear cup area, and you're not going to feel like your ears are overheating after five minutes of gameplay. The clamping you get from the band at the top isn't too aggressive, and

The accompanying Armoury Crate software (which is Windows only) works with all the Asus ROG peripherals, so if you've already got something from the same series then you won't need to install it again. As well as choosing from the various colour customisation options, you can also configure audio enhancements like bass boost and voice clarity, as well as noise cancellation for the microphone. There's an equaliser here too, giving you even more ways to tweak the audio hitting your ears.

Asus ROG Delta S review: price and verdict

(Image credit: Future)

In terms of pricing, the Asus ROG Delta S is a mid-range gaming headset: check the widgets embedded on this page for the most up-to-date deals available on the web, but at the time of writing you can pick the headset up for around £200 in the UK and around $200 in the US. It's by no means cheap, but it's less than some of its competitors, and we think that it offers an appealing level of value for money considering how much you get in return.

We've mentioned all the high-end specs you get with the Asus ROG Delta S – the MQA support, the 7.1 surround sound, the quad DAC – and if you don't think you're going to make the most of these then it might be worth shopping around for a less expensive alternative. If you do want a headset with these features though, the Asus ROG Delta S is one of the more affordable options.

In terms of the sound quality and the overall design of this headset, it's pretty much all good: music and games sound great across the board, while the device is more comfortable to wear than many of its rivals. Add in the customisation options you get with the lighting, especially if you're using this handset with a Windows PC, and there's an awful lot in the positives column that make the Asus ROG Delta S worth recommending.

Unless you're not taken by the design or you really need a wireless pair of headphones, there really are no faults to be found with the Asus ROG Delta S: it's a fantastic bit of kit and becomes even more appealing if you can find it discounted somewhere. With any gaming headset, it's the audio quality that matters most – and while the ROG Delta S excels here, it offers plenty more as well.