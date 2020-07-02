Virgin Media's Broadband and Sky Sports bundle is just £65/month right now

Having fast broadband is one of life's great joys, as we well know at T3, but it can be expensive, especially when you're pairing your plan with other stuff. Luckily, Virgin Media has heard our cries and is offering something pretty fantastic: Virgin Media's Bigger + Sports bundles, getting you lightning fast fibre broadband and every sport you could wish for, all for £65 per month, down from the usual £72.

The Bigger + Sports bundles do what they say on the tin basically: 213 Mbps average download speeds (distributed by a shiny new, powerful hub) and access to everything that Sky and BT Sports channels have to offer, which is quite a lot at the moment, now that sports are returning to our screens and lives.

Specifically, you can access eight premium Sky Sports channels and stream BT Sports in 4K, meaning you won't miss one pixel of Premier League, English Football League, UEFA Champions League, and Europa League games, from now until September. On top of that, you have access to over 225 TV channels.

The fibre broadband will be fast enough no matter what you want to do, although Virgin specifically says this is the ideal package for those who like to game. When the footy stops, online FIFA can begin with ease than to the M200 package.

And on top of all of that, Virgin also offers inclusive weekend calls to UK landlines and Virgin Mobile numbers. It's probably not a deal maker or breaker, but it's definitely nice to have.

Virgin Media Bigger + Sports Bundles | Sky and BT Sports | 213 Mbps average speeds | Virgin TV V6 Box | £35 setup fee | 18 month contract | Was £72 per month | Now £65 per month | Available from Virgin

It doesn't get much better than this fully-stocked Virgin Media offer, with literally every single sporting event on tap plus incredibly fast fibre broadband, with a saving of almost £130 over the lifetime of the contract. View Deal

So, if you're looking to spruce up your setup now that sports has (thankfully!) returned to our lives, look no further than this deal from Virgin Media, offering Sky and BT Sports plus uber-fast broadband for a very reasonable price.