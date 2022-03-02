Top 3 Netflix sci-fi movies for March 2022 (and the secret code to get more)

While it might technically be spring, the weather certainly doesn't feel like it and what better to do on a gloomy day than watch a sci-fi classic.

To help with the cause, we've found three excellent sci-fi choices currently available to stream for free on Netflix, which you almost certainly have a subscription to already.

If sci-fi isn't quite your thing, we've found the best Oscar-nominated movies, the best movies under 90 minutes, and the best family movies, plus a lot more besides.

And if you want to find even more great sci-fi movies, and only sci-fi movies, then head over to the code 1492 on Netflix to find all of the sci-fi choices available, including some amazing movies that didn't quite make this list.

Equilibrium

With a new Batman movie in the air, what a time to return to a Christian Bale classic: Equilibrium, which sees Bale play an enforcement officer in a future where feelings and art are outlawed.

Citizens must take a psychoactive drug to suppress their emotions. After missing a dose, Bale begins to experience emotions and tuns on his former cause.

It's an excellent movie with a cool dystopian premise. Well worth a watch.

Total Recall

While Netflix doesn't have the 1990 classic Total Recall, it does have the excellent remake from 2012, starring Colin Farrell, Kate Beckinsale, and Jessica Biel.

Setting in an apocalyptic future, where only United Federation of Britain and The Colony (in Australia) still exist, Total Recall is based on the classic with some modern twists, which we obviously won't spoil.

With some fun action scenes and plenty of sci-fi-y elements, don't miss this fun romp while it's on Netflix.

Divergent

Dystopian society, check. Fun action scenes, check. Based on a popular novel, check. Divergent has everything that a classic sci-fi movie needs.

Starring Shailene Woodley and Theo James, Divergent is based around concepts of class and love – with a healthy dose of fighting. Woodley in particular is the star of this movie and has gone on to do a variety other popular movies.