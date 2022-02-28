Top 3 Netflix movies under 90 minutes for March 2022 (and the secret code to see more)


Movies these days all seem to be very long – three hours kind of long – and while we're not opposed in some cases, oftentimes we crave something short and sweet. 

To us, 90 minutes is the absolute perfect length: enough time to tell the story in full, and longer than a TV episode, but there is little lethargy to the proceedings; everything is wrapped up in a sweet hour and a half. 

Netflix has us covered, too, with a whole category dedicated to the beautifully short 90 minute movie. Head over to the code 81396425 to browse the full selection. 

We've chosen three of our personal favourites today, so let's dive in. 

David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet 

David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet



Perhaps the easiest choice on the list, David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet is a homage to the legendary documentary maker and national treasure, who recounts his long life of working and documenting the environment. 

The tale is interwoven with a description of how the earth is changing, including the trademark gorgeous scenes of animals and nature. The loss of nature as the climate crisis continues is a key theme, too. 

Overall, this is a beautiful documentary about a very remarkable man. 

Moonrise Kingdom 

Moonrise Kingdom



Wes Anderson's style is so beautiful and unique that you can just feel when it's one of his movies. 

Moonrise Kingdom is no exception, charting the love story between two children on the fictional island of New Penzance, just off New England, in the 1960s. 

The cinematography is exceptional and the performances match it. We can't recommend it enough, especially if you're in the mood for a properly good movie. 

The Guilty 

The Guilty



Released only last year, Jake Gyllenhaal – one of the best actors of his generation – stars in this thrilling drama about a troubled police detective who has been demoted to working as a 911 operator. 

Set over a day, the movie follows Gyllenhaal attempting to help a distressed caller and the events that ensure. 

It's an instant classic and the fact that everything is wrapped up in an hour and a half is delightful. Highly recommended. 

