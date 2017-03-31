T3 Agenda: Run safe with the runangel wearable, Marshall's new Bluetooth headphones and more

Our final T3 Agenda of the week is headlined by a new wearable to help keep you safe when out on a run, Marshall's first Bluetooth headphones (with 30 hours of playback, no less) and more...

Best running shoes: top 15 best running trainers for men and woman reviewed and ranked

Meet runangel, the wearable with a high-pitched alarm to keep you safe

Wearables can practically do anything these days, but can they potentially keep you safe in the event of an attack? Runangel, a brand new device that's about to enter the market, promises just that - packing in a high-pitched alarm to scare away potential attackers when you're out on a secluded run or all alone on a walk home.

Said alarm can be as loud as 120dB high-pitched alarm when activated, and can even be paired with your smartphone to send out an emergency message should that worst case scenario ever occur.

Runangel uses Bluetooth to link your phone and uses its own bespoke app to create a 'guardian network' of trusted friends and family who can be set up as recipients should you need to send out an SOS.

With three weeks of battery life and an SOS light to help you stand out in dark places, runangel looks to be a real step forward and safety-minded technology. You can order one today for 99 euros (£85) via runangel.com.

Marshall's new headphones promise 30 hours of playback on a single charge

Marshall, the iconic maker of speakers and cabinets, is making another foray into the world of headphones with the Bluetooth-friendly Marshall Monitor Bluetooth headphones.

Marshall is clearly aiming this at the market its so closely tied to, with its sleek design built for musicians working through long sessions in the studio. According to the firm the Monitor will offer a whopping 30 hours of playback on a single charge, as well as offering noise isolation and a balanced mix of clean tones and heavy bass.

Marshall is using APTX Bluetooth tech to ensure that audio signal is as clear and reliable as possible so we're expecting a powerful sound through these cups. The Marshall Monitor Bluetooth headphones will be available shortly with a price tag of £209.

Yamaha launches a brand new range of AV receivers and promises future Tidal/Deezer compatibility

Yamaha has just unveiled a brand new series of AV receivers, all four of which support the firm's MusicCast wireless multi-room feature. The Japanese tech giant has also confirmed its bringing Tidal and Deezer functionality in the near future.

All four receivers - which includes the RX-V383, RX-V483, RX-V583 and RX-V683 - support 4K, Dolby Vision and HDR, while the high end RX-V583 and RX-V683 (which are both 7.2-channel systems) also come with Dolby TrueHD and DTS Master Audio features making for one professional audio and video setup.

Each one is also Bluetooth ready so you can link it up to your smartphone, PC or even a set of wireless speakers. All four will go on sale in June 2017, although prices have yet to be confirmed.