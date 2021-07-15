Save AU$100 on Dyson's premium Corrale Straighter with this rare deal

It's not often you see Dyson's smaller appliances on sale, and when they are, you'd be lucky to grab a deal before stocks run out.

While Dyson's signature vacuums make more of a regular appearance in our favourite deals selection, you'll rarely see the Corrale Hair Straightener feature.

Since its release, we've barely seen the price budge from its hefty AU$699 RRP. But now for a limited time only, you can grab yourself one for just $AU599 from The Good Guys.

The AU$100 discount includes a full styling set, and will run until July 19 - unless stock sells out before then.

Dyson Corrale Hair Straightener | AU$699 AU$599 (save AU$100) A deal like this on one of Dyson's smaller appliances is a rare sight. Their premium hair straightener is currently AU$100 off with The Good Guys. Complete with a styling set that includes a detangling comb and a paddle brush to help cater to different hair types, the Corrale is the perfect tool for expert styling. View Deal

The Corrale straightener features flexing plates which shape around your hair, offering extra control that allows you to achieve the desired style with reduced reliance on heat – so you'll get far less frizz.

You can use the Corrale as both corded and cord-free, with up to 30 minutes of use via the latter option. If you need more time, the magnetic 360-degree cable gives you that option. The charging dock will give you a full recharge in just 70 minutes.

You'll get three precise heat settings so you can pick the one which best suits your hair, and the intelligent heat control regulates the temperature of the plates 100 times a second to ensure it never exceeds your chosen temperature.

This deal comes with a detangling comb and a paddle brush in the aforementioned styling kit, so you really are getting plenty for your buck.

Snap it up now with The Good Guys while stocks last.