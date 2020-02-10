Samsung Galaxy S20 prices revealed ahead of launch date

You can expect to pay top dollar for a Samsung Galaxy S20 if this latest leak is to be believed. As Samsung Galaxy Unpacked draws ever closer, new information is being revealed about the company's new handsets every day. From early marketing images to details gleaned from phone cases, we think we know a lot about the Samsung Galaxy S20 range.

Now we think we know how much the handsets will cost, as a trusted leaker takes to Twitter in order to reveal more about the handset range's UK price structure.

Max Weinbach of XDA Developers, who's brought us a lot of Samsung leaks in the run-up to this month's Samsung Galaxy Unpacked, is at it again. He breaks down the rumoured price structure for all three models in the Galaxy S20 range, including both 4G and 5G models of all devices. Check out the tweet below:

I got more UK prices, likely more accurate than earlier:S20 4G: £799S20 5G: £874S20+ 4G: £999S20+ 5G: £1074S20 Ultra 5G: £1149These seem most accurate, but once again, they can always change. This source has proved a bit more accurate than others.February 2, 2020

Weinbach does include a few caveats here, mentioning the prices could change, but these "seem most accurate" out of all the prices he's heard from Samsung so far.

The S20 Ultra, which appears only to come in 5G rather than both 4G and 5G variants, is unsurprisingly the most expensive at £1149 for what we presume is the minimum amount of internal memory. This is roughly in line with Apple's iPhone 11 Pro Max, which starts at £1049.99.

Meanwhile, the S20 Plus 5G joins the Ultra cresting the £1000 mark, sitting at £1074. The most basic S20 4G model is set to debut at just under £800. As mentioned above, this is roughly on track with competitors such as Apple, which gives Weinbach's purported prices an air of legitimacy

The Samsung Galaxy S20 range (Image credit: WinFuture)

Although Weinbach claims these base prices are accurate, we don't know how much the phones will be on contract. The iPhone 11 Pro Max can be picked up from around £75 per month with a £100 chunk of money upfront. Expect to pay something similar for the top-end Samsung Galaxy S20s.

We'll know more for sure in just a few days' time, when the handsets are unveiled to the general public at Samsung Galaxy Unpacked. We can't wait...

Liked this?