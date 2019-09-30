Samsung Galaxy S11 has a secret weapon to take on the iPhone 12

The Samsung Galaxy S11 could come with an remarkable feature that will let you measure everything from how dehydrated your are to how much sugar is in a McDonald's Apple Pie, which should make living a healthy lifestyle easier than ever.

Dutch outlet Let'sGoDigital uncovered a patent Samsung recently filed for a smartphone with a spectrometer baked in – a magical sensor that uses light trickery to determine the elements present in a chemical and the specific quantity of each.

It's this technique that allows the sensor to determine water content through skin and the nutritional value of food. In fact, it's so intricate, it can dig as deep as breaking down the individual nutrients that make it up, such as carbohydrates and fats.

(Image credit: Let'sGoDigital)

The Samsung Galaxy S11 wouldn't be the first the smartphone to ship with a spectrometer, if it indeed does. That accolade went to the Changhong H2, which was showcased at CES 2017 and later launched in both China and the United States.

Spectrometer aside, Samsung's next flagship smartphone is rumoured to ship with a colossal 108MP rear-facing camera with a five-times optical zoom. It's also tipped to ship with a sliding screen and may even be the company's first buttonless device.

Whatever the case, Samsung is expected to announce the Samsung Galaxy S11 in February 2020 ahead of MWC 2020.