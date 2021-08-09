PS5 Slim: price, release date, news and rumours around the next PS5 update

Ever since Sony unveiled the PlayStation 5 we've been waiting for a PS5 Slim and PS5 Pro to appear – remember that the same second-gen hardware refresh was introduced with the PlayStation 4, and there's no reason to think Sony won't do the same this time around.

If the PS5 Slim does make an appearance in the future, then we'd expect it to follow the blueprint set down by the PS4 Slim. In other words, it's most likely going to be more compact and less noisy than the original PS5, as well as producing less in the way of heat.

Even if you love the Sony PlayStation 5, there's no doubt that it's a beast of a gaming console as far as its giant size and aesthetics go – and when the PS5 Slim eventually rolls around it could end up being much easier to position at the side of your 4K television.

A PS5 Slim concept image. (Image credit: LetsGoDigital / Concept Creator)

So far there's no official PS5 Slim release date, and no rumoured, unofficial release date either – but perhaps the gap between the PlayStation 4 launch and the subsequent arrival of the PS4 Pro and the PS4 Slim can give us some clues about when the Sony PS5 Slim might make its debut.

The PlayStation 4 was unveiled in November 2013 to much excitement, and it was then September 2016 that the PS4 Slim saw the light of day (with the PS4 Pro announced on the same day). If Sony follows the same schedule this time around, then we're looking at September 2023 as a possible launch window for the PS5 Slim.

PS5 Slim: price

The PS4 Slim in all its glory. (Image credit: Sony)

As with the PS5 Slim release date, the rumor mill has been rather quiet when it comes to the PS5 Slim price. Again though, we can look at what Sony's strategy was with the PS4 Slim and make an educated guess about how much the PS5 equivalent might cost.

Sony introduced the PS4 Slim for the same price as the PS4, essentially replacing the original console. Should that be the strategy that Sony follows this time around, the more compact gaming machine could start at £449.99 / $499.99.

PS5 Slim: news and rumours

We haven't heard too much in the way of PS5 Slim news and rumours up to this point – remember that the PlayStation 5 only made its debut in November 2020 – but there has already been a gorgeous fan-made render of what a slimmed-down PS5 console could end up looking like, courtesy of LetsGoDigital and Concept Creator.

As you can see from the stunning video rendering below, the PS5 Slim concept keeps the cooling vents and the blue highlights of the original PlayStation 5, while reducing the size considerably. This looks more like a compact external disk drive than a gaming console, though of course it still takes up a significant amount of space.

Apart from the size of the PS5 Slim compared to the original PlayStation 5, we might not see too much of a change. The PS4 Slim included USB, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi improvements, but unlike the PS4 Pro it didn't come with CPU and GPU upgrades. That means the PS5 Slim should stick to the same AMD internals as the PlayStation 5.

It's possible that the PS5 Slim will ditch the physical disc drive, putting it more in line with the PS5 Digital Edition and of course the Xbox Series S: all your games would have to be downloaded over the web rather than installed via disc, which would mean more savings in terms of physical space. Nowadays a lot of gamers are happy to get by with only an internet connection rather than owning any physical media.

A PS5 Slim concept image. (Image credit: LetsGoDigital / Concept Creator)

We have heard rumours from the supply chain that Sony has already signed up with a partner to fabricate 5 nm chipsets for the next iteration of the PS5 (the original uses 7 nm architecture). That would improve performance while reducing power draw, and that in turn would help Sony to pack the same level of power into a smaller box – and it's fair to say that the PlayStation 5 could get a lot smaller.

One official bit of information we do have from Sony is that a PS5 redesign could be on the way, in part to make it easier for gamers to actually get their hands on the console. While there are no precise details about this, we're presuming that Sony would somehow streamline the amount of silicon in the console to alleviate some of the pressures on its supply chain and ramp up production.

A PS5 Slim concept image. (Image credit: LetsGoDigital / Concept Creator)

As well as anticipating the arrival of a PS5 Slim, we're also looking out for a PS5 Pro to go along with it. There's talk that it could come with not one but two graphics cards working in tandem, to really take gaming visuals to the next level, and offer up performance that puts even the Xbox Series X in the shade.

With nothing much happening on the PS5 Slim front until September 2023 (maybe), the console upgrade could be a while away yet – but we'll be sure to keep you updated on this page as the PS5 Slim news, rumours and leaks continue to arrive. If you haven't yet got yourself a PlayStation 5, you might want to consider holding out for the PS5 Slim.