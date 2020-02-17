President's Day Sale: save BIG with this NordicTrack C 700 folding treadmill deal from Walmart

Another President's Day 2020 fitness deal for you people: in case you are looking for cardio equipment as opposed to strength training gear (if both, check out this Weider adjustable dumbbell deal), Walmart is now selling the NordicTrack C 700 Folding Treadmill for only $697, for a limited time only!

Included in the price is a 1-Year iFit Membership as well, what a steal! The NordicTrack C 700 treadmill is part of Nordictrack's more accessible range and to have any money off it is a reason to consider buying it as soon as possible.

Apart from being able to fold it away between cardio workouts, the NordicTrack C 700 also has a range of other great features, like the 7" touchscreen display and the 2.5 CHP motor. Also included in the price is a 1-year iFit membership. Now $202 off at Walmart!View Deal

Why should you buy the NordicTrack C 700 Folding Treadmill with 1-Year iFit Membership

IFit is a virtual training ground where you can access workouts from top trainers from around the world. You can participate in virtual boutique studio classes as well as receiving three personally-tailored workouts based on your fitness level and interest every day.

The NordicTrack C 700 Folding Treadmill comes with a 7" touchscreen display, a powerful 2.5 CHP (Continuous HorsePower) smart-response motor, a 18" x 50" commercial tread belt and auto-adjusting incline control features. Once you finished your workout, the NordicTrack C 700 folds away for easier storage.