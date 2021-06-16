Phone deals we expect to see on Amazon Prime Day 2021

If you’re about to buy yourself a new phone then maybe hold for just a couple of days as on Monday 21st and Tuesday 22nd of June 2021 we expect to see some serious Amazon Prime Day deals with big savings on some of the best Android smartphones SIM-free.

Which phones are we expecting to see discounts on? Well, we can draw together all of the evidence, from last year’s deals to rumours on the grapevine and new releases in the past year, to make our own predictions on what to expect when the big day hits. It’s more than likely that we will see some Samsung phone deals and even appearances from OnePlus in the lineup.

So if you’re on the hunt for a new handset, you can see below the savings we expect to see, as well as handy widgets with the discounts that are live across the web right now if you just can't wait. Don’t forget, you’ll need to be an Amazon Prime member to be able to make the most out of Amazon Prime Day.

Samsung Galaxy S20

(Image credit: Samsung)

Every year, it’s almost guaranteed that there will be Amazon Prime Day deals on Samsung Galaxy phones. While we may not see their most recent flagship there just yet, older versions like the Samsung Galaxy S20 are definitely worth looking out for.

It’s a 5G phone with an excellent camera system and a 120Hz refresh rate - it may no longer be one of the top dogs but it’s still an incredibly capable phone. In 2020, the Samsung Galaxy S20 was discounted by almost 20% so we expect they'll match, or even exceed that this year.

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G

(Image credit: Samsung)

If you’re after something a little more modest, then there’s a good chance we’ll see the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G included. It’s one of the best Samsung phones you can buy and it’s much more affordable than the flagship series. When I gave it a go I was seriously impressed by its camera which could have fooled me for being a much pricier handset.

In 2020, its predecessor, the Samsung Galaxy A51 was 15% cheaper on Prime Day so it could be that we see something similar with the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G, as well as potentially even bigger discounts on the older handset.

OnePlus 8 Pro

(Image credit: OnePlus)

At launch, the OnePlus 8 Pro was one of our favourite Android phones, with a dazzling display and super-fast performance. Now that it's been pushed aside by a new kid on the block, the OnePlus 9 Pro was released back in March. That suggests that The OnePlus 8 Pro could make a repeat appearance on Amazon Prime Day 2021. Last year, the handset had discounts of around 20% so we expect that’ll be matched or even improved on this year.

Sony Xperia 1 II

(Image credit: Sony)

In your search for a great deal on a new smartphone, the Sony Xperia 1 II could be your best bet. We expect to see their flagship device from 2020 around 30% cheaper on Amazon Prime Day this year, especially with the recent release of the next in line.

Its long, thin display is made for streaming shows on the go, and its camera system really is something to behold. The only criticism of the phone is its expensive price tag, which could well be made redundant anyway during the two-day deal bonanza.

Motorola Moto G8

(Image credit: Motorola)

If it’s affordability you care about, then it’ll be worth keeping an eye on Motorola’s Amazon Prime Day deals. We'd expect to see a few savings on their phones.