OnePlus 8 Pro to get Samsung Galaxy S20-smoking new feature

Although Samsung and Apple tend to grab a lot of the big headlines when it comes to flagship devices like the Samsung Galaxy S20, Chinese smartphone manufacturer OnePlus has managed to grab and hold onto a corner of the market. The forthcoming OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro, rumoured to be launching next month, look set to convert a few new fans to the cause.

Fans love OnePlus devices, which typically offer flagship-level specs at affordable prices, with an almost cult-like zeal. They’re about to love the OnePlus 8 Pro even more, as it’s heavily rumoured to debut new wireless charging technology that will blow the socks off the Samsung Galaxy S20 series.

According to new information from noted tipster Ishan Agarwal, OnePlus 8 Pro will be capable of up to 30W wireless charging. For comparison, the Samsung Galaxy S20 series can only manage 12, meaning the OnePlus 8 Pro will be up and running in a fraction of the time.

(Image credit: OnePlus)

Posting the details on his Twitter account, Agarwal mentioned the OnePlus 8 Pro will also support 30W reverse-wireless charging. This means it will be able to use itself as a charging station, draining its own battery to charge other wireless devices at exactly the same rate.

This is big news. Tom's Guide mentions rumours from the OnePlus top brass have been that reverse-wireless charging would only be incorporated into OnePlus phones when the technology was sufficiently advanced, and of a quality they could be satisfied with. This appears to have arrived, and if true, the OnePlus 8 Pro will have the best reverse wireless charging system of any phone on the planet so far.

Reverse wireless charging means using your phone as a secondary battery pack (Image credit: Samsung)

Agarwal also confirms a few things we already knew, or at least guessed: that the OnePlus 8 Pro would support 5G, for example. With lots of smartphone manufacturers (including Samsung and Sony) heralding 2020 as “the year of 5G” we can expect to see all the big players jumping on the bandwagon with 5G-supporting handsets.

Another tidbit of information was that both OnePlus 8s would have a 120Hz refresh rate display, much like the S20 series, to create smoother motions onscreen, and that the phone would be packing a punch-hole selfie camera. A Geekbench listing has also previously revealed some specs, including 8GB RAM and a Snapdragon 865 processor. We’ll know more for sure when the phone officially launches, widely rumoured to be in the second week of April.

