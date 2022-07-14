New Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 leak delivers both good and bad news

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

We're eagerly awaiting the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 here at T3, as it is looking like it will be the most powerful, feature-packed foldable phone of 2022.

Along with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, which is also looking dynamite from leaked information, these Android phones look to be about to set a new benchmark for foldables.

Which is why the latest leak about the Z Fold feels both enthusing and a little deflating, too.

The leak, which stems from serial leakster Evan Blass, seems to confirm that the Z Fold 4 is going to come in an exciting new colourway but that its rumored 1TB variant might not be happening, or at least not happening in every territory worldwide.

pic.twitter.com/1kku5CAQdUJuly 13, 2022 See more

That's because an image posted by Blass on Twitter (opens in new tab) seems to show the full Galaxy Z Fold 4 range in terms of colourways and storage capacities.

The good news is that four colourways are listed, including a new Burgundy Red finish. Colours include: Burgundy Red, Phantom Black, Gray Green and Beige. We're anticipating the Burgundy Red to be like that available on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Meanwhile, storage capacities include 128GB, 256GB and 512GB. No 1TB variant is listed, though, pointing to rumors of it incoming being false, or that if it does come it could be a territory locked exclusive.

Considering just how powerful and feature packed Samsung's phone-tablet hybrid is, which with a Bluetooth keyboard absolutely is capable of acting like a small laptop, too, the inability to opt for a 1TB version for big storage does seem disappointing. Even if that version would undoubtedly be very expensive.

However, the ability to opt from a selection of colourways is exciting. If Samsung can just go one step further now and bring its Bespoke edition from the Flip to the Fold (where buyers can specific colours in a design studio), then we'd be truly looking at elite level customisation.